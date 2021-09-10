The San Pasqual Warriors hit the field for the first time in two weeks Friday night. Despite the 55-6 loss to Valley Lutheran (1-2), coach Daniel Gardner saw the improvement from game one by his team.
“We didn’t do what we needed to do and we need to get better at all phases of (the game),” San Pasqual coach Daniel Gardner said. “Last week, we didn’t even have a first down, but tonight we were able to move the ball around and made some big passes. When we did the right things, we did well.”
Overcoming a stagnant offense in the season opener, the Warriors (0-2), led by senior quarterback Damian Cota, had success in the passing game. Cota scored the lone touchdown of the night for the Warriors on a 20-yard scamper after escaping a collapsing pocket.
“He had a really good game,” Gardner said. “He made a huge difference for us.”
Gardner said his offense was able to deliver deep drives.
“We made several great passes in the hurry-up offense and moved the football,” he said.
San Pasqual has a date with Parker next Friday night.