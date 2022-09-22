MAYER — San Pasqual Valley High School’s nearly four-hour bus ride up here Wednesday was not nearly as grueling on the way home after the Warriors registered a 3-1 win over the Wildcats.
San Pasqual won 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21.
What’s even better is the win ended the Warriors’ five-game losing streak.
No other details were reported.
Rams suffer first loss of season
WELLTON — Antelope High School’s varsity volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday when the Rams dropped a 3-1 decision to visiting North Phoenix Preparatory Academy.
The Rams lost the non-region match 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 14-25.
“We played hard and stayed in the game but couldn’t get the win,” said Antelope Coach Rhona Taylor.
Raider spikers continue to struggle
PHOENIX — Cibola High School’s varsity volleyball team continues to look for its first win of the season after losing a straight-set match to host Carl Hayden here Wednesday night.
The Raiders, now 0-7 overall, were defeated 22-25, 18-25, 15-25.
No other details were reported.
Sidewinders fall to Colts
PHOENIX — San Luis High School pushed host North High School to the limit — including winning a 33-point third set — but came up short, losing a 3-2 decision to the Colts here Wednesday night.
The Sidewinders lost 21-25, 19-25, 33-31, 27-25, 10-15.
San Luis is now 5-5 overall.
No other details were reported.
BOYS GOLF
Raiders hold off Criminals for match win
Cibola High School’s varsity boys team held off Yuma High School to win a three-way match Wednesday at Desert Hills Municipal Golf Course that also included San Luis.
The Raiders finished six strokes ahead of the Criminals, 184-190. San Luis came in with a 251.
Yuma’s Parson Sievert was the day’s medalist, shooting a 41.
Unfortunately for the Criminals, however, Cibola locked in the next four places to get the win.
Cibola’s Mika Binder and Jaxon McNeece each had 44s, Mason Doherty ad a 46 and Kadyn Marks had a 50.
For Yuma, Rene Cabrera came in behind Sievert with a 47, Isaiah Hernandez had a 48 and Deven Aguirrebarrena had a 54.
“We bounced back from yesterday’s results and posted a team low score,” said Yuma Coach Tish Malone, referring to her team finishing third behind Cibola and Kofa on Tuesday, also at Desert Hills.
“I am happy with how we did, but more so with their willingness to work on the areas that need improvement.”
For San Luis Vladimir Guerlain led the Sidewinders with a 53. He was followed by Ernesto Vizcaya (61), Rigoberto Hernandez (67) and Andres Rojas (70).
GIRLS GOLF
Cibola girls win back-to-back matches
Don’t be surprised if Cibola High School’s varsity girls golf team looks into setting up residence at Desert Hills Municipal Golf Course.
The Raiders already play like the own the place, as evidenced by their second win in as many days on the course Wednesday. Cibola defeated San Luis High School 242-307.
Host Yuma High School also competed but had no team score.
“I continue to see our girls improve each day,” said Cibola Coach Kristin Collins. “We have great senior leadership, and we have a group of young girls who are putting in the hard work to move our program forward. We are excited about the last few matches of the season.”
On Wednesday the Raiders turned the top individual scores, starting with medalist Kaiya Cabrales, a senior, who had a 59. She was followed into the clubhouse by junior Gwyneth Perea and seniors Hannah Gurney and Mia Soria, all with 61s.
San Luis was led by Miah Venegas (71), who was followed by Miranda Roman (76), Vanessa Ambriz (78) and Brittany Campos (79).
