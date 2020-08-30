The latest report from Arizona Game and Fish Department for us all to be aware of is that, as they put it, “Water is the essence of life, and it’s just as precious for Arizona’s wildlife. For that reason, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has trucked and airlifted about 250,000 gallons of life-sustaining water to catchments throughout the state since January.
“Trail cameras document the results of this critical work, with footage of elk, deer, bighorn sheep and other species leaning over for a refreshing drink at one of 3,000 catchments maintained by AZGFD.”
“Water catchments don’t discriminate; they’re used by all wildlife from big game to some of the smallest squirrels, lizards, birds, bats and even bees,” said Joseph Currie, AZGFD habitat planning program manager, who oversees the department’s water-catchment efforts. “Our crews typically stop hauling water in August after monsoon rains refill much of our water catchments. However, due to this extreme drought, we haven’t stopped. We anticipate having to haul more than 800,000 gallons of water this year.”
To help defray the rising costs of providing lifesaving water for Arizona’s wildlife, AZGFD relies on its Send Water donation campaign to give the public an opportunity to support these efforts, simply by texting “SENDWATER” to 41444 from any smartphone. All funds that are raised ensure that the department can still deliver water to remote regions of the state and help to mitigate population fluctuations caused by severe lingering droughts.
“Historic drought periods, such as this one, were typically followed by massive die-offs of wildlife,” Currie said. “By hauling water, we are able to stabilize those populations, keeping them alive and out of urban areas in search of water.”
While AZGFD partners with several wildlife organizations, the department bears much of the cost of hauling water to and maintaining about 1,000 of its own catchments statewide, some of which must be filled with water flown in by helicopter. Additionally, AZGFD maintains 1,000 Bureau of Land Management and 1,000 U.S. Forest Service water catchments. For more information about how AZGFD conserves and protects 800-plus wildlife species that call Arizona home, or to make a donation to the Send Water campaign, visit AZwildlifehero.com.”
In the Yuma area our Game and Fish Department Region IV personnel are also constantly on their toes keeping track of the needs for wildlife animals in our area as well as other areas nearby. I am proud to say our Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club members get together year-around and especially in the summertime to work with Game and Fish to see that our wildlife have the water they require to survive our extreme summer temperatures. If they aren’t keeping water catchments filled with water, they are helping to build new catchments that increasing populations of wildlife require for survival. YVRGC and the Southwest Wildlife Foundation work hand in hand to get the job done, along with members of other Arizona outdoor organizations who also work hard to assist wildlife so they can survive and prosper. Many thanks to everyone who gets out there, hot weather or cold, to bust their butts to get the job done for our wildlife!
HUNT HAPPENINGS
• Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club Raffle: Get your tickets now online at yvrgc.org for the event fundraiser raffle, with only 100 tickets being sold for a Browning Cynergy 12-gauge over and under shotgun just in time for dove and quail seasons. Tickets are $35 each or three for $100. You do not need to be present to win. Who knows, the odds are very good. If you have questions, visit YumaValleyrgc@mail.com.
• Hunter education in Yuma: Ken Ford reports as far as hunter education goes, everything is still on hold. If there is someone who needs hunter education, they must take the online class and keep the certificate with them on the hunt. They will have one year to get the field day.
• Concealed-carry weapons class available: Call Sprague’s Sports Shop at 726-0022 and get signed up to take the class provided at the shop by trained instructors. Our Second Amendment relies on citizens of the United States to stand up for their rights and this is one of the ways you can do it. Be prepared, then stay prepared always!
• Our rights under the Second Amendment: In case you missed it in an earlier column, Sprague’s had a very good message to all of us regarding our Second Amendment and what we need to do for it to be there for us when we need it. Attention hunters, anglers along with other outdoors enthusiasts – your Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy! Thanks to Sprague’s Sports in Yuma for reminding us about what’s so very important to each of us who are interested in hunting as well as getting into the shooting sports for enjoyable recreation (not to mention self-defense).
Sprague wrote, and it’s very good to know, “As the 2020 presidential election quickly approaches, many of the candidates’ platforms include proposals that severely threaten your Second Amendment rights. From proposed bans on popular modern sporting rifles and ammunition to mandates for federal licensing and registration, these ill-informed proposals would strip away the rights of law-abiding citizens while doing nothing to protect public safety. Click on the 2020 presidential candidates online to view their positions and quotes on Second Amendment issues. As target shooters, hunters and gun owners, we must not risk our rights! On Election Day 2020, vote to protect America’s firearms freedoms.”
• Arizona’s big game annual raffle: The 2020 raffle is now closed and winners announced. However, the 2021 raffle has begun already for the 2020-2021 year. A big thanks to everyone who purchased a ticket for this last raffle – you helped raise a record-breaking $864,415 for wildlife conservation in Arizona, bringing the 15-year total to $8,413,585.
Game and Fish reports, “We’d like to recognize our partners who provided support, services, and/or products this year: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Arizona Game and Fish Commission, Swarovski Optics, Mangas Guide Service, Midnight Sun Safaris, Bell Wildlife Specialties, Munsey’s Bear Camp, Vortex, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Canyon Coolers, Leupold, Sitka Gear, Huntin’ Fool and Western Hunter. Finally, we’d like to thank our sponsoring organizations, and all the volunteers who work tirelessly to make sure the raffle is a success! Arizona’s wildlife wins!”
Be sure to check back any time now (the new year began this month) for another chance to win the hunt of a lifetime. Each year, one winner for each of the Arizona species listed below will be able to hunt for 365 days almost anywhere in the state of Arizona.
For the past 14 years, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission has annually awarded the Arizona Big Game Super Raffle a total of 10 special big game tags, one for each of the state’s big game species – bighorn sheep, elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, bison, turkey, bear, javelina and mountain lion.
Every dollar raised for each species through the raffle is returned to the department and managed by the Arizona Habitat Partnership Committee (AHPC) for that particular species. With input from local habitat partners across the state and sponsoring organizations involved in the fundraising, project priorities are determined that will provide the most benefit to each species. Winners will be permitted to hunt for 365 days between Aug. 15, 2020, and Aug. 14, 2021, in most game management units statewide. For more information, visit arizonabiggamesuperraffle.com.
• Latest virtual meeting held by HAHWG was a huge success: Check here next Sunday for information about the latest virtual meeting held by HAHWG – there’ll be good stuff for all outdoors enthusiasts.
HOT WEATHER FISHING TIP
For the catfish lover, another tip from Dan Eggertson with what he calls, a “smorgesborg” of catfish catching tips. First off, let’s get into the “smorgesborg” of catfish catching tips for this week concentrating on rounding up the best tips for the top three species found in North America.
To start with, consider the flathead catfish. Few species of fish grow to be larger, with only the blue catfish, white sturgeon and alligator gar being bigger, and these can be fighters. That is, if you can find them. The most important catfish fishing tip to employ in seeking out flathead catfish is to have patience. You probably won’t catch a trophy-sized flathead on your first outing or even during your first few, and sometimes it’s difficult to find any at all.
For the best chance of catching a whopper, fish during warm months, targeting waters between May and October. Focus on large rivers or lakes with moving water that doesn’t have an extremely strong current. Be sure to check out areas with fast-breaking structure, because flatheads like to find cover here. Fish at night for best results, use live bait and (perhaps the most important flathead catfish fishing tip of all) make sure to have good, strong tackle. These catfish are large and can put up quite a struggle when they do get hooked.
Channel cats, being smaller and much less picky, are less of a hassle to catch. Channel catfish fishing tips are virtually unnecessary. This breed can be found in almost any type of freshwater source – lakes, ponds, rivers, creeks, reservoirs and any other formations – and is a scavenger in the true sense of the word. Catfish are known for being opportunistic feeders, and channel cats are some of the most prominently so. You can use almost any type of bait, though night crawlers and bits of chicken liver tend to do the trick the best. Rigging options are a personal choice, with just about any type of rigging producing great results.
Channel cats like to gather near dams, where smaller fish and bait have been torn apart and are found in bits and pieces, and they also like hiding in brush and other underwater cover, so one important catfish fishing tip to follow in connection to this is to check out the shoreline, where there is lots of shallow water with woodpile and brush cover.
Then there is the blue catfish, one of the few fish species that grow larger than the flathead. In fact, it is one of the few fish in North America that reaches weights of over 70 and 80 pounds on a fairly regular basis. Blue catfish fishing tips are, in some ways, quite similar to those offered for flatheads, though locations may vary. Also, blues are not quite as picky about their food preferences. While they do prefer live bait and will often hunt for their own food, they are still scavengers, taking every opportunity to eat. Use of large minnows, small shad and multiple night crawlers will probably elicit the best response from these monsters, but stink bait or pieces of chicken liver can also be of great reward.
One catfish fishing tip in relation to seeking out blue cats is to find fast-moving currents. In fact, some anglers are of the opinion that if you aren’t a bit scared of getting out of control in a strong current, you aren’t trying hard enough to find the blues. They prefer ridges and holes in fast-moving current and will often shelter behind a rock ridge or other similar structure in order to rest or feed.
As you can see, there are different catfish fishing tips affecting various target species of catfish, but by taking advantage of the information you find regarding fishing for any of these tasty fish, you can have an extremely successful fishing excursion.” Thanks to “Gone Fishin’, Dan Eggertsen.” Even more tips to be found at OldSchoolFishingSecrets.com/go/oscatf/friday/list. Fishin,’
FISHING CLUBS
• Still no updates for current fishing tournaments other than The Hideaway. As distance for safety and masks are put to work, give others space so they can enjoy it as well.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: If you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these youngsters (who are already members of this club) for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 928-580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168. Now that virus problem restrictions are partially lifted in Arizona, you might even be able to get together with them if they go fishing to get an early start for school to be in session again.
• The Hideaway bait and tackle tournaments: The latest tournament in progress is the “Big Fish Takes All” that began Aug. 1. Give the shop a call at 928-783-0010 or stop by to see if you can still sign up for this one even though it already started. If that doesn’t work, call Robby Ballew at 928-919-2453 with questions. You might also ask him about the Bordertown Bait Shop while you have him on the phone.
SHOOTING SPORTS
• Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Stanley Gourley reports two new schedules for shooting sports will hopefully begin soon. The first is for the last shoot of the 2019-20 training year as we did not get the opportunity to have our last day of competition and awards. And, that can only happen if the state and UofA restrictions are lifted, TBD. Gourley’s new contact phone number is 928-388-8995. If you’re interested in shooting sports with 4-H, contact the Yuma 4-H office to learn about a club you might join to be eligible for the season coming up. As promised, check here next week for the September training schedule for 4-H shooting sports.
• Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Summer shooting matches have resumed with new hours from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Protect yourself and others. it’s recommend members have their own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion. Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required. Maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others. Disinfect voice release equipment after each use. Limit five persons per range. Clubhouse and classroom are closed; bathrooms are open during club hours. When paying, use small bills or checks. Soda, Gatorade and water are available.
Should the number of COVID-19 victims in our community significantly increase in the coming weeks, it may be necessary to close the facility again. Keep checking in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0304. Also, take advantage of the preseason shoot beginning at 7 a.m. today at the Adair Park trap and skeet range. This is a great opportunity for some good practice with your chosen firearm to help fill your dove bag on your hunt.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) are not shooting until further notice. Call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 928-580-1836 for information.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Scheduled matches are over until fall, but the range is open daylight to dusk for shooting practice. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 to learn what their shooting plans are.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on archery shoots from 7 to 10 a.m. each Sunday (summer hours) with monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, here’s a reminder to renew your 2020 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or email the club for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net; also visit southwestbowhunters.net.
If you try unsuccessfully to contact club people listed here and need to learn about what’s going on at Adair Park, call Ronnie Gissendaner at 726-0022.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegate@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450.