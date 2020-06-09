Jeff Welsing’s stunning decision on Monday to leave Yuma High fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming more than just a coach after accepting the director of athletics position at Yuma Catholic.
Welsing, the Criminals’ head wrestling coach for the past 15 years, led Yuma High to two AIA Division III state titles during the last three years, but could not resist the opportunity to serve as both a coach and administrator, though he won’t coach at YC from the get-go.
It’s a big loss for the district as Welsing, a two-time Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Coach of the Year, was one of the most successful coaches in the area.
Welsing replaces Louis Pisano, who retired as YC’s athletic director after four years on the job.
“The biggest thing over at Yuma Catholic is that I can be an athletic director and still coach,” Welsing said. “While in the YUHSD, I cannot do that. That was one of the biggest decisions. I can stay at the school I want to be at, and I can still coach at that school as well.”
Welsing later added that being both the director of athletics and a coach at a school is an opportunity that he has wanted since college. He has had his athletic administration certificate since 2013 and finally gets to put it to use.
However, Welsing noted he won’t have a coaching role with the wrestling program his first year at Yuma Catholic, as he aims to get acclimated to his new position.
YC already has an established wrestling head coach in Derek Beck, who’s held the position for nine years.
Welsing is inheriting a Yuma Catholic athletic program that has been very successful since the school opened in 2000. In their 20 years of existence, the Shamrocks have won 17 (small-school) state titles. Yuma High, on the other hand, has won just two state titles in that time — both by Welsing’s wrestling program.
“To be a part of a program that puts an emphasis, not only in the classroom, but also in athletics, it will be good,” Welsing said. “It’s something I’m looking forward too.”
Current YC principal and head football coach Rhett Stallworth was part of the committee that interviewed and hired Welsing during this process.
“We interviewed several candidates, and amongst the candidates, we felt like he was the best fit for us and our athletic department, and the person to continue on the level of excellence we strive for here,” Stallworth said.
Three of Welsing’s former Yuma High wrestlers transferred to YC about two months ago, but according to Stallworth, “one doesn’t have anything to do with the other” since the athletic director job wasn’t available until May 18.
The group that transferred to YC includes two-time Division III state champ Jayden Dobson, as well as reigning state placer Jacob Navarro and reigning state qualifier Mikey Doerr. They’ll join a Beck-coached YC wrestling team that’s coming off arguably its best-ever season, which included a sixth-place finish at the Division IV state tournament.
Welsing’s departure is a monumental loss for Yuma High, which itself has a new athletic director in Kathy Hoover. Welsing was the school’s longest-tenured head coach and easily its most successful. Whereas other Yuma High programs have struggled to even sniff the postseason over the years, Welsing’s wrestling program placed top-seven at state each of the last five years — and top-two each of the past four.
Welsing made sure to note that he is grateful for his opportunity at Yuma High.
“I’d like to thank the Yuma Union High School District and Yuma High School for providing me with the opportunities for the last 16 years as an educator and the last 20 years as a coach,” he said.