For the seventh time this season, and the 31st straight game, the Kofa Kings’ football program lost.
West Point came into Yuma and handled the Kings 55-8 Friday night.
“Again, it comes down to consistency,” Kofa head coach Karl Pope said.
The Kings (0-7 AIA) quickly found themselves in a 14-0 hole before the game got out of hand.
“We let a couple drives get away from us and had some crucial turnovers on our side of the field that gave them good field position,” Pope said.
West Point’s rushing attack proved to be the difference in the loss.
Kofa’s Bryce Konen recorded a touchdown, while Michael Montiel registered an interception.
Kofa’s attention turns toward Cibola - a team the Kings have failed to beat in 14 straight contests.
“It’s like any other week,” Pope said. “Because right now, we don’t have a win in the column and we have to get better - no matter the opponent … Right now we’re focused on honing our skills.”