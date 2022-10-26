Race fans have annually flocked to the Valley of the Sun at this time of the year, but it’s not the the NASCAR race that has been the attraction.
No, since 1968, before there was ever a NASCAR race in Phoenix, it’s been the Western World Championships, one of the marquee events in dirt track racing, featuring some of the nation’s fastest and best open wheel drivers in non-wing, 410 sprint cars, that had fans making the trek to the sunny Southwest.
This year, however, fans and race teams are making a huge adjustment in their schedules as the two-day event has undergone a major transformation, as in it is moving out of the Phoenix area, headed about 185 west, to Cocopah Speedway in Somerton.
The 2022 Chapman Chevrolet Yuma USAC Western World Championships presented by Yuma Insurance & Avanti Windows & Doors is scheduled Friday and Saturday nights at the Diamond in the Desert.
“This is the crown jewel here in Arizona,” said Cocopah Speedway Promoter Brad Whitfield, who successfully negotiated the relocation of the event to the Somerton oval.
“Top drivers from all over the nation will be here. We are expecting 45 to 55 410 non wing sprint cars this weekend.
“This event ranks up there as one of the biggest events that Cocopah Speedway has ever hosted. There are 54 years that proceed us in hosting this event. And we are ready to carry on this great tradition.”
The Western World Championships started in 1968 at historic Manzanita Speedway and called the iconic dirt track home until 2008 when the facility was closed. The event then moved to Tucson from 2009-2011 and once in 2015 before Canyon Speedway in Peoria hosted the event between 2012 and 2014.
Most recently, the event made its home at Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, east of Phoenix, from 2016-2021, but when that facility closed permanently after the 2021 season, USAC officials began looking for a new home.
“This event was initially going to New Mexico,” said Whitfield, “but it’s always been in Arizona, and I thought it should stay in Arizona.”
Coincidentally, Cocopah Speedway hosted the USAC CRA season openers in January, and when it was over, the drivers and crews were so impressed with the Somerton facility that they wanted to bring the 55th annual Western World Championships here, said Whitfield.
“There were some hurdles I had to get through, but they liked how they were treated when they were here, they liked the facility, they liked the amenities and they really liked the atmosphere that Yuma welcomed them with,” said Whitfield. “The sprint car guys were in awe.
“Plus it didn’t hurt that the racing surface was phenomenal,” continued Whitfield. “We wanted to prove to them that it was a good fit. They were racing from the berm to the wall, that’s 85 feet, and they said they would love for the Western World to be here.”
It also helped that iconic former sprint car driver Jack Yeley, the father of NASCAR driver and USAC Triple Crown Champion J.J. Yeley, was at Cocopah Speedway for that January show, and advocated for the Western National Championships to come to Cocopah Speedway.
“J.J.’s dad Jack called Indy and said, ‘You really need to take a look at the racing that went on there,’” said Whitfield.
It took almost three months for USAC to choose Cocopah Speedway, “but we put it all together,” said Whitfield.
Needless to say, the driver who won all three of the USAC CRA feature events back in January, Damion Gardner, from Concord, Calif., will be back to try and make it a 5-for-5 sweep in 2022. Or for those keeping score, Gardner will be out to make it a 7-for-7 sweep as Gardner also won two USCA CRA features in 2013 at Cocopah Speedway.
Since leaving Cocopah Speedway in January, Gardner has amassed a 188-point lead in the USAC CRA Sprint Cars, and is on track to win a record 10th series championship.
The field will also include current AMSOIL USAC Sprint Car National Championship point leader Justin Grant, from Ione, Calif., and Brady Bacon, from Broken Arrow, Okla., who is second in the standings. In 2021, Bacon won the Western World feature event on the first night and Logan Seavey, from Sutter, Calif., won on the second night. Seavey will also will be on hand to try and make it two in a row.
The action gets under way – unofficially – with a practice session tonight. Spectator admission is free.
Friday and Saturday’s shows begin at 7 p.m., preceded by hot laps and qualifying at 6 p.m. The show will also include the IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Hobby Stocks in undercard events.
Reserved tickets are $40. General admission is $35. Pit passes are $45.