Gila Ridge didn’t allow Kofa to become a trap game after a disappointing loss the previous night.
Instead, the Hawks (5-1 AIA) came out with a wealth of intensity to blow out the Kings (1-4) 71-27 on Wednesday night.
“Not that we dwell on the past, but our team was very salty from Tuesday’s game,” Gila Ridge head coach Joe Daily said. “We’re a very competitive team and they’re very competitive within themselves.”
However, Daily explains his team wasn’t all that thrilled with their showing despite the 44 point difference.
“What kills me is that they’re not even happy with their performance, but it’s a good problem to have in terms of being overly competitive and wanting to be the best.”
CJ Wiggins, on the other hand, certainly displayed his athleticism and ability to score the basketball in the win. Wiggins is the Hawks’ smoothest player in terms of using his impressive footwork to weave around defenders and score at the rim.
His long and athletic frame somehow glides through defenses and he made it look easy en route to a team-high 22 points Wednesday.
“CJ is just an amazing athlete,” Daily said. “His footwork is incredible, but what’s amazing about him is he has a knack for the game. He knows where the balls are going to be, specifically on the offensive boards...He does a good job putting himself in great scoring opportunities. He’s always working to get the basketball.”
Wiggins accounted for five offensive rebounds in the win.
Making an appearance in the starting lineup for the first time for the Hawks was Anane Wilson. The sophomore guard showed he can provide meaningful minutes for an already experienced and deep roster.
Wilson got the scoring going early with a three ball to give the Hawks a 5-0 advantage and scored nine of his season-high 12 points in the first half. He also corralled five rebounds.
“Wilson’s a tough athlete,” Daily said. “To be honest, he’s a great basketball player, but he’s an even better baseball player. He doesn’t realize how good he is at basketball and that’s the scary part. He definitely provides a foundation for our future.”
Offensively, the Hawks shot 40% from the field despite quiet nights from guards Jamison Kay (nine points) and Jordan Stevens (six points).
The Hawks’ length and quickness stifled the smaller Kings’ lineup and it showed when Kofa had the ball. Gila Ridge forced 17 steals and limited Kofa to 18% shooting.
“One of our main focuses to improve on this season is to compensate for the lack of our size against longer and more experienced players,” Kofa head coach Jeff Frazine said. “We’re just trying to develop ways to create passing lanes instead of passing over taller players.”
The lone bright spot offensively for the Kings was guard Alfredo Carbajal.
Carabajal scored the first 15 points for the Kings and finished with a team-high 17 on the night. He was 3-of-7 from downtown.
Kofa will look to regroup Friday against Cibola, while Gila Ridge hits the road to take on Raymond S. Kellis for the second time this season.