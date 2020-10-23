Gila Ridge was on a mission to prove that they are more than a good football team when they hosted Cibola Friday night.
With the Hawks 41-6 victory, they may have asserted just that point.
One of which, is that Gila Ridge may have the best collection of athletes in the city.
Senior defensive back Jaheim Wilson-Jones’ 40-yard pick-six ended the first quarter by putting Gila Ridge up transformed the game from neck and neck, into a rout.
“Jaheim is next level,” says Head Coach John Ellegood. “There are things with that kid that we can’t coach that he naturally has. He is the best player on the field wherever he goes. He is an animal.”
Wilson-Jones followed it up with a huge hit that stalled Cibola’s next drive, eventually forcing a punt, before converting a 1st-and-15 into a 44-touchdown reception.
“It felt great,” Wilson-Jones said of his night. “At first it was just quiet and then I felt it the more I went and that kept me going.”
Wilson-Jones’ highlight reel began with Gila Ridge facing a 3rd and 30 on the second drive of the game. After catching a ball up against the sideline, he slipped by the initial defender before racing into the end zone. He delivered the game changing interception two plays later.
Only Wilson-Jones could overshadow another remarkable night for quarterback CJ Wiggins. The senior was 13-of-17 for 291 yards and 5 touchdowns, three of which were to Jones-Wilson.
Junior Wyatt Brown caught the other two touchdowns from Wiggins and finished with 3 catches for 78 yards. He also broke up a certain touchdown for Cibola in the end zone.
And sophomore running back Dazanni Santamaria had 11 total touches for 114 total yards.
The defense swarmed Cibola’s bell cow John Beltran from the start, knocking the senior back on each of the first two plays. But Andrey Acosta converted a pair of long third downs including a 19-yard touchdown strike to Joey Baker.
But a missed extra point sent Cibola in the wrong direction and Gila Ridge scored the final 34 points of the game.
“Our kids were focused,” Ellegood mused after the win. “They were ready to go. We had our best walk-through yesterday and you could tell.”
The win is just the third for Gila Ridge dating back to the beginning of the rivalry in 2009 and the first since 2014. The loss for Cibola snaps a 21-game winning streak against Yuma Union High School District opponents.
“Especially what happened last year,” Wilson-Jones said. “It felt great. This sets the bar even higher.”
“We couldn’t get over the Cibola hump last year,” Ellegood said. “This meant a lot to our guys. But we are going to get them one more time and they are going to be gunning for us. I’m glad we ended this streak and this is amazing.”