238 and counting.
That was how many cars were in the pit at Cocopah Speedway for Tuesday night’s practice session for the 2022 IMCA TV Winter Nationals presented by Yuma Insurance.
And the car count was expected to hit 300 when the racing program got under way Wednesday night.
“We have a city out here,” said Brad Whitfield, Cocopah Speedway’s general manager, motioning to the packed pit and the extended pit on top of the mesa. “We have a small city.”
The annual event has grown to epic dimensions since its inception in 2012, when it was a one weekend, two-night show. The 2022 version started Wednesday night and will continue through Jan. 15 with six more nights of racing (Jan. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15) in six different IMCA classes – Modified, Sport Modified, Stock Car, Hobby Stock, Sport Compact and Mod Lites.
Whitfield said there were 436 pre-entries, 238 were on hand for Tuesday’s practice, and the field would be close to or at 300 by the time the first green flag dropped Wednesday.
The license plates of the various car haulers in the pit Wednesday morning represented 20 states, from as far away as Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and North Dakota, as well as Canada.
“These teams want to come to Yuma,” continued Whitfield. “And why not? It’s 60 degrees, 70 degrees here, while it’s in the teens and snowing in the midwest. There is no other place to be than right here if you want to be racing in January.”
In the inaugural year, the show was a Friday-Saturday night event, which California’s Bobby Hogge won.
In 2013, the show grew to three nights of racing, starting on Thursday and Jesse Sobbing, from Malvern, Iowa, won all three of the Modified feature events.
In 2014, the third year of the Winter Nationals was the first year it featured two weekends of racing, and Osceola, Neb., driver Dylan Smith swept all four of the Modified feature events.
The Winter Nationals was the brainchild of former track general manager Greg Burgess.
“Greg burgess absolutely laid the foundation for what we are seeing today,” said Whitfield, who arrived on scene in 2019. “We just picked up where he left off and here we are today.”
The event is also attracting big name drivers. NASCAR stars Kenny Schrader, Kenny Wallace and Mike Wallace are in the lineup, as well as John Schneider, who starred in the television series “The Dukes of Hazzard,” from 1979 to 1985.
“Aside from my generation, I didn’t think anyone from this generation would know who John Schneider was,” said Whitfield. “But everyone flocked to him. It was incredible.”
Schneider, who played “Bo Duke” in the TV series, drives an IMCA Sport Modified with the “General Lee” color scheme used on the 1969 Dodge Charger in the television series.
Schneider even took the to the stage and joined the Yuma band Down Time to help entertain those attending the complimentary tri-tip dinner following Tuesday night’s practice session.
The racing program continues today and tonight with racing in all of the divisions.
The one drawback of the Winter Nationals growing so large, acknowledged Whitfield, is with that many cars, the show has to start earlier in order to wrap up at a reasonable hour.
“Maybe bigger is not always better,” said Whitfield.
Thus, racing today and for the remainder of the event will begin at 4 p.m., with a break at about 5:15 for track prep, and because the sunset poses a vision problem for drivers on the back straight, from the exit to Turn 2 to the entrance to Turn 3.
The general admission gate opens at 2 p.m. The pit gate opens at noon.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and children 11 years old and younger are admitted free.
Pit passes are $35.