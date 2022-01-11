Half way through the 2022 IMCA TV Winter Nationals presented by Yuma Insurance it looks like Ethan Dotson is making Cocopah Speedway his private playground.
Through the first four nights of racing at Somerton oval, the driver from Bakersfield, Calif., has won three of the showcase IMCA Modified Division feature events. Dotson visited victory lane on Thursday, Friday and Saturday after finishing sixth on the opening night, Wednesday.
Dotson’s win total matches that of Iowa driver Jesse Sobbing, who swept the three Modified feature events in 2013 when the Winter Nationals were only a three-night event.
The driver with the most Modified feature event wins at the Winter Nationals is Nebraska’s Dylan Smith, who won on all four nights when the event was expanded to a four-night event in 2014.
Dotson will certainly have a chance to match Smith’s performance because there are still three nights of racing remaining in the 2022 event – Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
In the meantime, the program shifts gears Wednesday night with focus switching to the pit crews and the Gene Freeman Memorial Pit Crew Challenge. The competition is open to Modified and Sport Modified pit crews, with $1,000 going to the winner. The competition is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. There is also open practice.
The racing division that has shown the most diversity so far in 2022, is the Sport Modified level, where four different drivers have parked their machines in victory lane.
Braden Richards, from Madrid, Iowa, won the Friday night feature and Shane Paris, from Muscatine, Iowa, won the Saturday night feature. In the show opener on Wednesday, Josh Most, from Red Oak, Iowa, was the winner and Chase Alves, from Casa Grande, won the Thursday night feature.
Richards’ win was his first ever in a Sport Modified, and only his third time behind the wheel.
In IMCA Stock Car action, Bo Partain, from Casa Grande, won the Friday night feature and Chanse Hollatz, from Clear Lake, Iowa, won the Saturday night feature after Jim Horejsi won both the Wednesday and Thursday night features.
On the IMCA Hobby Stock level, what started out as the Bobby Horton show, with the Yuma driver winning on Wednesday and Thursday nights, has changed with Brian Brown, from Ramona, Calif., winning on Friday and Eric Knutson, from Slater, Iowa, winning on Saturday. Horton ran second on Friday and third on Saturday.
And in IMCA Sport Compact action, D.J. Werkmeister, from Mesa, won the Saturday night feature event. His win ended the two-race win streak of Kevin Reuter, from Chula Vista, Calif., who won the Thursday and Friday night features. Kaytee Devries, from Spencer, Iowa, won the Wednesday night opener.