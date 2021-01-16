Five nights of racing in the 2021 IMCA Winter Nationals presented by Yuma Insurance are in the books, and so far the Sport Modified Division has seen five different feature event winners.
On Thursday night, Bo Partain, from Casa Grande, added his name to the record books as he led from green flag to checkered flag in the 25-lap, 24-car Karl Kustoms Sport Modified feature event at Cocopah Speedway.
Shane Paris, from Muscatine, Iowa, finished second, Fred Ryland, from Brentwood, Calif., was third, Somerton’s Ty Rogers ran fourth and Nathan Rolfe, from Atwater, Calif., rounded out the top five.
In other racing action Thursday night, Ethan Dotson, from Bakersfield, Calif., notched his second IMCA Modified feature event win at the Nationals, Brandon Bombardo, from Lonsdale, Minn., won his first feature event in the IMCA Hobby Stock Division, and Aaron Spangler, from Dove Creek, Colo., won his first IMCA Stock Car feature event.
Racing continued Friday night, but results were not available at press time.
The ninth annual event at the Somerton oval wraps up tonight with racing in all four of the IMCA divisions.
The first green flag is at 5 p.m. The general admission gate opens at 3 p.m.
Thursday night’s Modified feature saw Dotson start from the pole and lead all 25 laps to get his second win at the Nationals.
Joey Price, from Great Falls, Mont., ran second behind Dotson, Jerry Flippo, from Bakersfield, Calif., was third, D.J. Shannon, from Merced, Calif., was fourth, and Jeff Larson, from Freeport, Ill., was fifth.
In the IMCA Sunoco Hobby Stock feature, the race was interrupted by a yellow flag with 10 laps remaining, when Zack Tate, from Coolidge, rolled his car on the back straight. Tate was not injured in the mishap.
The yellow flag was the only one in the 25-lap race, which Bombardo led from start to finish. Mitchell Mohler Sr., from Vista, Calif., finished second, Matt Olson, from Franklin, Minn., the Saturday night winner, was third, Somerton’s Joshua Cordova ran fourth, and Joe Peterson, from Chandler, was fifth.
In the IMCA Sunoco Stock Car feature, Kyle Heckman, from Bakersfield, who had already won two feature events at the Nationals, appeared to be on track to win his third race, but a flat tire ended his charge with 11 laps remaining.
That handed the lead to Spangler, who held off the first night winner, Andrew Altenburg, from Truman, Minn., to get his first win. Third place went to Scott Sluka, from Casa Grande, Nicholas Johnson, from Bakersfield, was fourth and Rob Stenvoid, from Minot, S.D., was fifth.