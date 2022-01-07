Bobby Horton must get a kick out of driving other people’s race cars.
And parking them in victory lane.
The Yuma veteran stepped into the car owned by Somerton’s Joshua Cordova for the opening night of the 2022 IMCA TV Winter Nationals presented by Yuma Insurance at Cocopah Speedway and drove off with the feature event win Wednesday night in the IMCA Hobby Stock Division.
The interesting thing is Horton did the same thing at the end of the 2021 season in the Harvest Hustle Turkey Classic in the same car.
The feature event was one of five on the opening night, that saw 205 cars take the track during the program. Racing continued Thursday night and more racing is scheduled tonight, Saturday night and Jan. 13, 14 and 15. Results from Thursday night were not available at press time.
What made Horton’s win Wednesday night even more special was the fact that he started eighth on the 21-car grid. Eric Knutson, from Slater, Iowa, started second and finished second behind Horton, who is better known to local race fans for his talents behind the wheel of an IMCA Modified.
In other racing action Wednesday night Kollin Hibdon, from Pahrump, Nev., started on the pole of the 25-lap, 25-car IMCA Modified feature event and drove off with the win. Late Models star Don Shaw, from Ham Lake, Minn., started second and finished second behind Hibdon.
Also, in IMCA Sport Mod action, Josh Most from Red Oak, Iowa, started sixth in the 24-car, 25-lap race and made his way to the front to take the lead. But it wasn’t without some drama as he was pressed by Holtville’s Chris Toth, who made a charge of his own, starting ninth and finishing second.
In IMCA Stock Car action, meanwhile Jim Horeisi, from Marshall, Minn., started fourth in that 25-car, 24-lap feature.
And in IMCA Sport Compact action, Kaytee Devries, from Spencer, Iowa, won the 20-lap feature after starting from outside the front row. Waylon Hale, meanwhile, from Mancos, Colo., started 14th and came on to finish second, and Yuma’s Enzo Deckers notched a top-10 finish, taking home eighth place.