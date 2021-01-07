Make no mistake about it, the racing on the opening night of the ninth annual IMCA Winter Nationals presented by Yuma Insurance was great.
But that’s not what Brad Whitfield was bubbling with excitement about on Thursday morning.
Nope, not hardly.
What had Cocopah Speedway’s general manager all abuzz was the fact that a track record 161 cars were in the pit for Wednesday’s first night of racing.
“I’ve been checking and I can’t find anything that says there have ever been this many cars at this track on one night,” said Whitfield. “And that is, well, just unbelievable.”
Whitfield, from Casa Grande before taking over management of Cocopah Speedway, once drove in the Winter Nationals and was aware of the event’s notoriety.
“I knew it was already established as one of the premiere events in the country. But this number of cars and drivers just blows me away,” said Whitfield.
“And the racing … oh my gosh the racing was some of the best we, or I’ve seen anywhere. But then again, look at the caliber of drivers we have here for this event.
“I don’t want to use any clichés, but it just doesn’t get any better than this! And if you weren’t with us last night, well, we’ve got six more nights of phenomenal racing.”
The event continued Thursday night with the second round of the seven-night series but results were not available at press time.
The third round of racing is scheduled tonight (races are also scheduled Saturday, and Jan. 14, 15 and 16). The first green flag is scheduled for 7 p.m.
On the card are the IMCA Modifieds, Sport Modifieds, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks.
The high-water mark for the 2020 Winter Nationals forced track personnel to expand the pit to the top of the mesa to the south of the main pit, adding approximately 2.7 acres to accommodate the number of entries.
And among those 161 cars, 62 were in the showcase Modified Division, there were 48 Sport Modifieds, 23 Stock Cars and 28 Hobby Stocks.
Breaking down the numbers even further, Arizona leads the entry list with 41 drivers in the field. California is next with 32, and Colorado is a distant third with 15.
However, there are 19 states represented, including Minnesota, Illinois, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Missouri, Kansas and Washington.
The driver who emerged as the king of the hill on Wednesday night was Tanner Black, from Otis, Kan., who drove off with the $1,000 paycheck in the 24-car Modified feature event.
Second place went to Brawley’s Russell Allen, with Chaz Baca, from Mesa, in third, Zane DeVilbiss, from Farmington, N.M., in fourth and Ethan Dotson, from Bakersfield, Calif, in fifth.
Allen was the only “local” driver to make it into the feature event.
He started on the pole and led the first 15 laps. However, he got loose at the exit to Turn 2 and Black seized the opportunity to get underneath Allen and take the lead.
“He (Black) was there for a few laps before that and I was able to hold him off,” said Allen. “He raced me clean so that’s all you can ask for.
“Hopefully we can run up front every night and show these guys what us locals can do,” he added with a laugh.
The field also included former NASCAR star Kenny Wallace, who finished 16th.
Perhaps making the biggest news, however, from a “local” standpoint, was Holtville’s Chris Toth, who raced to the feature event win in the 24-car Karl Kustoms Sport Modified feature event.
The key to the win, said Toth, who started from the pole, was “to just get out front and hit my marks, and be consistent.”
He led every lap.
“There are a lot of fast guys here!” added Toth.
Second place went to Fred Ryland, from Brentwood, Calif., third place to Brian Osantowski, from Columbus, Neb., fourth place to Brady Bjella, from Williston, N.D., and fifth place to Austen Bacerra, from Carthage, Ill.
In the 25-lap {span}IMCA Sunoco Stock Cars{/span} feature, a name familiar with local racing fans, Andrew Altenburg, from Truman, Minn., started second and took the win. Altenburg has been coming to the Somerton oval in the winter since 2016.
Second place Wednesday night went to Michael Sheen, from La Mesa, Texas, who led all but the last two laps. He was followed to the checkers by Blake Adams, from McIntire, Iowa, in third, Aaron Spangler, from Dove Creek, Colo., in fourth and Tony Hill, from Cortez, Colo., in fifth.
In the {span}IMCA Sunoco {/span}Hobby Stock feature, Eric Knutson, from Slater, Iowa, took the win, followed by Brandon Bombardo, from Lonsdale, Minn., in second, Steve Bitting Jr., from Phoenix, in third, Joe Peterson, from Chandler, in fourth, and Matt Olson, from Franklin, Minn., in fifth.
Brian Johnson, from Yuma, was the highest finishing local driver in the Hobby Stock feature, finishing ninth after starting 13th.