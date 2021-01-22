Chandler flexed its muscles and showed off its physicality and toughness.
The Wolves (1-0 AIA) did just enough Friday to beat Cibola (0-2) 2-1 at Raider Field and for the first time since 2015, the Raiders begin the season winless through two games.
“Individually and as a team, we need to do some soul searching,” Cibola coach Andres Preciado said following the loss. “We’re not far off, but we need to start from the first whistle.”
Chandler, a team that drove nearly four hours for the game, was the more energized and focused team from the get-go. In the first half, the Wolves controlled possession early and used their strength defensively to limit any Raiders attack.
“The effort was there, but the execution wasn’t,” Preciado said. “We were a little flat today overall.”
The Wolves continued their aggressive approach offensively and eventually found the back of the net in the 32nd minute when Chandler’s Brooklynn Hoeye delivered a screamer to take the lead at halftime.
And moments into the second half, the Wolves’ Kennedy Chambers ripped a penalty kick past the Raiders’ goalkeeper to extend their lead.
However, Cibola’s girls soccer team didn’t quit.
Their ability to navigate through the Wolves’ defense strengthened and had several opportunities to score, but it wasn’t until the 73rd minute when Arianna Torres lofted a kick into the net.
“We finally woke up when Chandler scored on us,” Preciado said. “Even after the first goal, we started to gather a bit more possession with the ball. In the second half, we switched up our formation attacking. It helped us have a bit more attack and gave us more chances.”
Cibola’s struggles begin with the defense. The Raiders have allowed eight goals through two games, despite averaging two goals a game offensively.
“We have firepower,” Preciado said. “It’s not a lack of goals like last year, but the problem is allowing eight goals this week.”
The Raiders will aim to get in the win column next week when they travel to San Luis.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.