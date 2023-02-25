Arizona Western Matadors Women’s Basketball (22-6, 15-5) opened up the season’s final road trip with a 59-39 win over Phoenix (4-23, 2-19) on Saturday afternoon at the Bears’ Den.

Kristol Ayson and Lime Okada combined for 30 points to help the Lady Matadors get back in the win column.

