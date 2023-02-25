Arizona Western Matadors Women’s Basketball (22-6, 15-5) opened up the season’s final road trip with a 59-39 win over Phoenix (4-23, 2-19) on Saturday afternoon at the Bears’ Den.
Kristol Ayson and Lime Okada combined for 30 points to help the Lady Matadors get back in the win column.
Arizona Western held a 7-6 lead early in the first quarter before going on a 6-0 run to take a 13-6 advantage capped off by an Okada layup. The Lady Matadors outscored Phoenix 18-9 in the first quarter and opened up a 26-14 lead in the second quarter. Ayson scored 14 of her 18 in the first half, ending the second quarter with a steal and a layup before the buzzer to give the Lady Matadors a 30-16 halftime lead.
The Lady Matadors were able to stretch out the lead in the third thanks to three-straight fast-break baskets, two of which came from Okada to put the Lady Matadors up 46-22. Arizona Western outscored the Bears 20-10 in the third quarter. Arizona Western was held to nine points in the fourth quarter.
Okada was the Lady Matadors’ second-leading scorer with 12 points. Maddison Zugna finished the game with nine points.