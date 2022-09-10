YUMA – The No. 19 ranked Arizona Western Matadors women’s soccer team (3-0)scored a season-high 20 goals, opening conference play with a 20-0 win over South Mountain (1-3) on Saturday evening at Matador Soccer Field.
The Lady Matadors dominated possession in the first ten minutes but couldn’t break through for the game’s first goal. Izzabella Payne then went on to score the Lady Matadors’ first two goals, scoring in the 12th minute knocking a cross in with the right foot before heading in a loose ball in the box in the 13th minute to push the lead to 2-0.
Jaeda Centeno gave the Lady Matadors a 3-0 lead in the 17th minute, connecting on a strike from outside the box off the keeper’s hands.
Payne would notch her third goal of the game just a minute later, tapping in a cross with a sliding attempt just like her first goal of the night, extending the lead to 4-0. Centeno added her second of the game in the 21st minute, beating the keeper with a shot from outside the box, bumping the Lady Matadors’ lead to 5-0 before making it a 6-0 lead with a free kick tucked just under the crossbar in the 24th minute.
Wendy Jiminez scored her second goal of the season on a cross from Nadia Padilla to make it a 7-0 lead in the 28th minute. Arizona Western would score five more goals in the half, three from Victoria Clark and two more from Centeno to take a 12-0 advantage into the locker room.
Lirios Rizo picked up from where the Lady Matadors left off in the first half, scoring the Lady Matadors’ 13th goal of the game just two minutes into the second half. Abigail Nkrumah scored her first-career goal to extend the lead to 14-0 before Ashley Martinez beat the keeper with a right-footed shot for her sixth of the season, extending the lead to 15-0 in the 59th minute. Martinez scored her second of the game a minute later for the Lady Matadors’ 16th goal.
Rizo joined the other Lady Matadors with multi-goal games, scoring on a strike from the top of the box in the 74th minute to up the lead to 17-0. Sade Lee would add to the Lady Matadors’ lead as would Nkrumah, scoring two more goals to complete the hat-trick.
The Lady Matadors hit the road on Tuesday as they head to Mesa, Ariz. to take on GateWay in an ACCAC matchup at 7:00 pm at Eagles Park.