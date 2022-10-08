YUMA – The No. 15 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors women’s soccer team (10-0, 8-0) continued their unbeaten run on Saturday evening, beating Scottsdale (10-3, 5-3) 4-1 at Matadors Soccer Field.

The Lady Matadors wasted little time as Victoria Clark raced down the sideline and beat the keeper at the near post for her 12th goal of the season to give the Lady Matadors a 1-0 lead in the second minute.

