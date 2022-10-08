YUMA – The No. 15 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors women’s soccer team (10-0, 8-0) continued their unbeaten run on Saturday evening, beating Scottsdale (10-3, 5-3) 4-1 at Matadors Soccer Field.
The Lady Matadors wasted little time as Victoria Clark raced down the sideline and beat the keeper at the near post for her 12th goal of the season to give the Lady Matadors a 1-0 lead in the second minute.
Izzabella Payne added the Lady Matadors’ second goal of the night, sneaking a ball past the keeper at the doorstep, her 11th of the season to extend the lead to 2-0 in the 25th minute.
Ashley Martinez scored her 15th goal of the season in the 64th minute on a strike from outside the box to extend the Lady Matadors’ lead to 3-0. Martinez made it a two-goal game just six minutes later with another strike from outside the box to push the lead to 4-0.
Scottsdale would get on the board in the 76th minute to cut the Lady Matadors’ lead to 4-1. The game was called in the 79th minute due to lightning as the Lady Matadors held off Scottsdale for their 10th win of the season.