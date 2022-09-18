YUMA – The No. 16 ranked Arizona Western Matadors women’s soccer team (5-0) scored 15 goals in a 15-0 win over Glendale (0-5) on Saturday night at Matador Soccer Field.
The Lady Matadors came into Saturday’s contest averaging 12.0 goals per game and would put that high-scoring offense on display once more. Valeria Dagher-Romero wasted little time, scoring the opening goal in the third minute to give the Lady Matadors a 1-0 lead. Izzabella Payne scored her seventh goal of the season a few minutes later before Cianna Thomas scored in the 11th minute, pushing the early lead to 3-0.
Victoria Clark continued her strong play, scoring her sixth goal of the season in the 17th minute to extend the lead to 4-0. Thomas scored her second of the night in the 26th minute to make it a 5-0 lead before Dagher-Romero scored her second of the night a minute later to up the lead to 6-0.
Jaeda Centeno scored her league-leading 12th goal of the season on a penalty in the 30th minute to push the advantage to 7-0. Centeno became the third Lady Matador to score a second goal, scoring in the 35th minute on a cross to up the lead to 8-0. Kourtney Celaya scored the Lady Matadors’ ninth goal in the 39th minute before Payne scored her second goal of the game a minute later.
Payne scored her third in the 42nd minute on a volley for the Lady Matadors’ 11th goal of the first half.
Thomas would complete her hattrick right before the halftime whistle, dribbling to the middle of the box and sending a shot over the keeper to give the Lady Matadors a 12-0 halftime lead.
Lindsey Meza opened the second half with a strike from outside the 18-yard box to extend the lead to 13-0 in the 47th minute on her first goal of the season.
Ashley Martinez scored her eighth goal of the season for the Lady Matadors’ 14th goal of the game in the 53rd minute.
Lirios Rizo scored the Lady Matadors’ final goal with a strike in the 60th minute as the Lady Matadors secured a 15-0 win.