The rematch is here.
And one team is creating headlines with their trash talk leading up to the 3A semifinals matchup between No. 4 Yuma Catholic and No. 1 American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North.
The Eagles’ junior quarterback Adam Damante appeared on the #TheJustChillyShow on Twitter following his team’s Nov. 5 win over Phoenix Christian. Even though they were still one win away from a possible rematch against the Shamrocks, Damante didn’t hold back on his thoughts.
“I’m just ready to get onto the next round and play Yuma (Catholic) … And smoke those clowns, bro. Honestly,” said Damante.
“Stat-padding,” added Damante describing the video-game-like offensive numbers for YC.
The Shamrocks’ coaching staff has seen the video, along with many - if not every - member of the team. But the confident Shamrocks are going to talk their talk on the field.
“I think those things play in our favor,” said YC head coach Rhett Stallworth. “They’re kinda in that rockstar mode and they’re feeling like they like themselves. And that’s good for them. We’re not going to focus much on that.”
We’ve addressed it with the team and for them to stay off social media and not get caught up in it … We’re going to talk with our shoulder pads and helmets. Hopefully our focus pays off because there is a lack of focus on their end.”
Damante’s dismissive comments only fuels the fire, prompting a YC coach to duct tape ‘clowns' to the front of his hat during Thursday’s practice.
The players are forced to view the lettering on the hat and YC’s defense has taken Damante’s words to heart.
“We’re using it as energy and momentum against him,” said senior linebacker Dez Esquivel. “And (we’re going to) make him eat those words and make him regret what he’s saying.”
YC quarterback Richard Stallworth added, “I don’t think our D-Line is very happy with their quarterback. And I think our offense has to go get it done.”
ALA earned the right to speak its mind, however. The Eagles defeated the Shamrocks 28-25 back on Sept. 17 and are the top ranked team in 3A.
Damante and his offense provide a tough challenge for the YC defense after unloading for 324 rushing yards in the first meeting. But since that defeat, YC has shut out five of its eight opponents, allowing just 6.6 points per game.
And the Shamrocks believe their growth since the Week Four loss will pay dividends Saturday.
“We’ve improved on offense and defense (since then),” said YC’s Mario Martinez. “We’ve gotten better as a team. Gotten closer as a team and we really became a family.”
Extended week of practice
Both teams were granted an extra day of practice this week because the game will be played on Saturday at Campo Verde High School.
Although coach Stallworth expectations are lofty day in and day out, even he liked what he’s seen through the first four days of practice.
“There’s definitely excitement,” said Stallworth. “I mean, I always want better focus each day and I don’t know if it’ll ever be good enough, but we’ve had an extra day to prepare and so have they. It comes down to how you prepared and if you used the time wisely, while not overworking your guys at the same time.”
QB Stallworth said the team is taking the preparation more seriously by watching extra film and “doing anything we can”.
Must beat the best
YC hasn’t shied away from the rematch against ALA-Gilbert North. The Shamrocks have been vocal about wanting another shot against the Eagles. Preferably that game would have been the state championship, but a showdown in the semifinals doesn’t lessen the value of Saturday’s clash.
“We knew this was coming since the first time we played them,” said YC wide receiver Austin Rush. “We knew if we were going to get a state ring, we’d have to go through them. We’ve had them on our minds knowing if we’re going to do it, we’ve got to beat them.”
And the Shamrocks trust their abilities.
“I think we have a lot of confidence,” said coach Stallworth. “I don't want anyone to confuse being arrogant with confidence. And we’re confident we can play with anybody. But at the same time, we have to keep all of that harnessed and put that energy in all the right places.”
Experienced group
Most of the Shamrocks’ starters suited up in the 3A state championship loss a season ago. Nonetheless, the experience YC garnered during its postseason run is instrumental in this year’s playoff success.
And even the three-point loss to ALA-Gilbert North earlier in the season paid off in the regular season. The Shamrocks persevered in a gut-wrenching win against River Valley on the road. YC had to overcome a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter before escaping with a narrow victory.
“We’ve learned to come together in tough games,” said YC’s Jaxson Jones. “(River Valley’s) game was similar to the (ALA) game and from losing the ALA game, we learned we can be down, but if we keep fighting, we can win.”