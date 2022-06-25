The Yuma Boys Baseball League 10U All-Stars are headed to sectionals.
They defeated Calexico 12-2 in four innings on Saturday night at North Kennedy Field in the District 22 Championship. Sectionals will begin in San Diego on July 16.
Trailing 1-0 after the first half inning, YBBL had a big rally in the home half of the frame. Dante Bobbie was the first baserunner of the inning as he connected on a one-out bloop single to shallow center. In the very next at-bat, Isaac Villalobos hit a two-run home run down the third base line to give YBBL its first lead.
The inning was also highlighted by a three-run home run to right center by Xavier Lewis. By the end of the first, YBBL had tallied six runs on six hits to take a 6-1 edge.
In the second, Bobbie led off the inning with his second single of the ballgame. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, he was driven home by Villalobos who connected on his second home run of the contest, this time to center field. At that point, YBBL padded its lead to 8-1.
In the top of the third, YBBL starting pitcher Christian Saulcedo retired the first batter he faced. After that, three straight Calexico hitters reached safely and scored a run in the process. YBBL called a meeting at the mound and Saulcedo responded with an immediate strikeout, followed by a caught stealing attempt to get out of the jam with an 8-2 advantage.
The game reached its conclusion in the bottom of the fourth. YBBL’s Sonnie Jiminez and Bobbie both reached safely to lead off the frame. That set the table for Villalobos who came through with a two-run single. Shortly after, Villalobos would come around to score and YBBL enjoyed an 11-2 lead.
With nobody out and the game-clinching run on third, Saulcedo stepped to plate. He worked the count full and then ended the game with a sharply hit RBI single past second base which enacted the 10-run rule.
Afterwards, YBBL head coach Lorenzo Gonzales stated it was his team’s overall performance that helped win the district championship.
“Our pitching was strong, but our hitting was even stronger and that kept us in the game,” Gonzales told The Yuma Sun. “With our pitching performing this way, I think we can go far in sectionals.”