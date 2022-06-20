The Yuma Boys Baseball League 8-and-under All-Stars are District 22 champions.
On Monday night, they topped Calexico 5-4 in a comeback win that was not decided until the final inning of play at North Kennedy Field in Yuma.
The YBBL All-Stars were able to get on the board first in the home half of the opening frame. Center fielder Ryker Sellers hit an infield single to lead off the inning. He was able to take a pair of bases on wild pitches and wound up on third base with two outs.
At that point, cleanup hitter Braddock Underhill notched a run batted in with a base hit to the right side of the Calexico infield to make the score 1-0 in favor of YBBL.
In the top of the third, Calexico was threatening with runners on first and third and two men down. YBBL starting pitcher Jed Morris unleashed a wild pitch and the Calexico base runner at third bolted for home.
Morris had the composure to cover home plate as catcher Alex Cortazar retrieved the ball. Cortazar threw back to Morris, who applied the tag and the Calexico runner was called out in a play at the plate. After two and a half innings, YBBL remained ahead 1-0.
In the bottom of the third, YBBL recorded their second run of the game. Rider Running led off the inning as he was hit by a pitch and was awarded first. He later came around to score on a fielder’s choice play to make the score 2-0 in favor of YBBL.
It was a rough inning for YBBL in the top of the fourth as they surrendered three runs and the lead. Calexico added another run in the fifth as YBBL found themselves trailing 4-2 at that point. In the bottom of the fifth, YBBL’s Underhill recorded a leadoff walk and later came around to score on a wild pitch to trim the deficit to 4-3.
After holding Calexico scoreless in the top of the sixth, YBBL had one final chance to stage a comeback. With two runners in scoring position, both YBBL players were able to score on a passed ball in a dramatic sequence to end the ballgame. Battling back from a two-run deficit earlier in the game, the YBBL 8U All-Star team held their heads high and walked off the field Monday as district champions.