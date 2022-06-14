Players from Team D-backs Metcalfe of the Yuma Boys Baseball League 9-10 year old minor division became city champions last month.

They were given a questionnaire by The Yuma Sun to reveal their favorite position on the field, their favorite professional player and their favorite video game or movie. Here are the answers the players came up with:

Name: Dante Bobbio

Favorite Position: Catcher

Favorite MLB player: J.T. Realmuto

Favorite Video Game/Movie: Fortnite

/Call of Duty

Name: Marcus Hancock

Favorite Position: Shortstop

Favorite MLB player: J.D. Martinez

Favorite Video Game/Movie: Madden 22

Name: Ricky Wilson

Favorite Position: First base

Favorite MLB player: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Favorite Video Game/Movie: Call of Duty

/MLB 22

Name: Christian Werner

Favorite Position: Third base

Favorite MLB player: Ben Werner (brother)

Favorite Video Game/Movie: Minecraft

Name: Ethan Rodriguez

Favorite Position: Second base

Favorite MLB player: N/A

Favorite Video Game/Movie: Fortnite

Name: Xaniel Rosales

Favorite Position: Center field

Favorite MLB player: Deion Sanders

Favorite Video Game/Movie: Call of Duty

Name: Liam Metcalfe

Favorite Position: Pitcher

Favorite MLB player: Babe Ruth

Favorite Video Game/Movie: MLB The Show

Name: Xavier Lewis

Favorite Position: Shortstop

Favorite MLB player: Ronald Acuna Jr.

Favorite Video Game/Movie: MLB The Show

Name: Diego Curiel

Favorite Position: Pitcher

Favorite MLB player: N/A

Favorite Video Game/Movie: Fortnite

Name: Celso Martinez

Favorite Position: Left field

Favorite MLB player: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Favorite Video Game/Movie: Roblox

Name: Max Martinez

Favorite Position: Right field

Favorite MLB player: Max Muncy

Favorite Video Game/Movie: Minecraft

Name: Joey Duenas

Favorite Position: Center field

Favorite MLB player: Babe Ruth

Favorite Video Game/Movie: Call of Duty

