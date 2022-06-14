Players from Team D-backs Metcalfe of the Yuma Boys Baseball League 9-10 year old minor division became city champions last month.
They were given a questionnaire by The Yuma Sun to reveal their favorite position on the field, their favorite professional player and their favorite video game or movie. Here are the answers the players came up with:
Name: Dante Bobbio
Favorite Position: Catcher
Favorite MLB player: J.T. Realmuto
Favorite Video Game/Movie: Fortnite
/Call of Duty
Name: Marcus Hancock
Favorite Position: Shortstop
Favorite MLB player: J.D. Martinez
Favorite Video Game/Movie: Madden 22
Name: Ricky Wilson
Favorite Position: First base
Favorite MLB player: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Favorite Video Game/Movie: Call of Duty
/MLB 22
Name: Christian Werner
Favorite Position: Third base
Favorite MLB player: Ben Werner (brother)
Favorite Video Game/Movie: Minecraft
Name: Ethan Rodriguez
Favorite Position: Second base
Favorite MLB player: N/A
Favorite Video Game/Movie: Fortnite
Name: Xaniel Rosales
Favorite Position: Center field
Favorite MLB player: Deion Sanders
Favorite Video Game/Movie: Call of Duty
Name: Liam Metcalfe
Favorite Position: Pitcher
Favorite MLB player: Babe Ruth
Favorite Video Game/Movie: MLB The Show
Name: Xavier Lewis
Favorite Position: Shortstop
Favorite MLB player: Ronald Acuna Jr.
Favorite Video Game/Movie: MLB The Show
Name: Diego Curiel
Favorite Position: Pitcher
Favorite MLB player: N/A
Favorite Video Game/Movie: Fortnite
Name: Celso Martinez
Favorite Position: Left field
Favorite MLB player: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Favorite Video Game/Movie: Roblox
Name: Max Martinez
Favorite Position: Right field
Favorite MLB player: Max Muncy
Favorite Video Game/Movie: Minecraft
Name: Joey Duenas
Favorite Position: Center field
Favorite MLB player: Babe Ruth
Favorite Video Game/Movie: Call of Duty