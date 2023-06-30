The Yuma Boys Baseball League Senior Division All-Star Team won its first two games of the 2023 California Section 7 Senior Tournament in Spring Valley, Calif. on Wednesday and Thursday, taking down Parkview out of Chula Vista, Calif. 9-3 and Spring Valley 9-4, earning a spot in Sunday’s sectional championship.
A team made up of the best 16U players in Yuma, the squad is led by Yuma High head coach Nick Johnson. The team consists of players from nearly all of the local schools, including Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, San Luis, Yuma Catholic and Yuma High.
Yuma started the game off slow, dealing with nerves and the adjustment period to a new place and new tournament, finally putting the weeks of scrimmages and practice behind them.
“We got off to a slow start on both offense and defense,” Johnson said. “This is the first time this group has played together and it’s tournament style, so it took a little bit of adjusting. There was some anxiety and angst initially and you could see that, but once we took a step back and did some breathing and finally relaxed, the floodgates opened.”
Yuma scored nine runs on 16 hits, with six players recording multiple hits. Yuma Catholic’s Andres Ortiz, Gila Ridge’s Luke Foppe and Kofa’s Jose Castro all recorded three hits at the dish, with Foppe going a perfect 3-for-3.
Yuma High’s Eli Lujan, Kofa’s Daniel Zazueta and Gila Ridge’s Isaiah Villalobos each had a pair of hits.
Cibola’s Rodrigo Orozco Araiza threw five innings on the hill, striking out nine, while also recording a two-run double at the plate.
Yuma fell behind early against Spring Valley, as Cibola’s Juan Ayala gave up two runs across the first four innings, but a rally in the bottom of the fifth woke up the rest of the team.
San Luis’ Arnold Jimenez sparked the rally with a ground rule double, then scored on a double hit by Orozco Araiza. Yuma High’s Jamie Ruelas was then hit by a pitch and both runners advanced into scoring position after a sacrifice bunt off of the bat of Castro, scoring another run on an errant throw to third. Lujan and San Luis’ Rigoberto Hernandez then each doubles, opening the floodgates for the Yuma squad.
Jimenez went on to record another double, leading the team with two, the only player to record two hits after the offensive showcase the day prior.
The team finished with nine runs on nine hits, eight of them being doubles. Ethen Schmidgall was named the winning pitcher.
With the sectional championship looming on Sunday, Johnson initially had some worries about his team’s chemistry with such a wide array of players from differing schools, but the results have reflected the team’s bonding efforts over the past month.
“The guys are getting along very well, the meshing has been great,” Johnson explained. “If you looked at the team right now, you’d think they’ve been playing together for a long time. Their energy is up and they’re playing hard.”