The Yuma Boys Baseball League Senior Division All-Star Team won its first two games of the 2023 California Section 7 Senior Tournament in Spring Valley, Calif. on Wednesday and Thursday, taking down Parkview out of Chula Vista, Calif. 9-3 and Spring Valley 9-4, earning a spot in Sunday’s sectional championship.

A team made up of the best 16U players in Yuma, the squad is led by Yuma High head coach Nick Johnson. The team consists of players from nearly all of the local schools, including Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, San Luis, Yuma Catholic and Yuma High.

