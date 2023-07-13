The Yuma Boys Baseball League Senior All-Stars just keep on winning, inching closer and closer to a trip to South Carolina for the Senior Little League World Series.

The squad, led by Yuma High head coach Nick Johnson, continued to stick to its winning ways on Sunday night in the quarterfinals and Wednesday night in the semifinals, taking down North Park (San Diego) 2-1 and East Anaheim 4-1, respectively.

