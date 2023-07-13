The Yuma Boys Baseball League Senior All-Stars just keep on winning, inching closer and closer to a trip to South Carolina for the Senior Little League World Series.
The squad, led by Yuma High head coach Nick Johnson, continued to stick to its winning ways on Sunday night in the quarterfinals and Wednesday night in the semifinals, taking down North Park (San Diego) 2-1 and East Anaheim 4-1, respectively.
In the quarterfinals against North Park, San Luis junior Arnold Jimenez took the hill, tossing six innings with just one hit allowed and no earned runs on the outing.
On offense, the YBBL team started out quick, scoring a run in both the first and second innings, taking advantage of North Park errors in the field.
Yuma Catholic junior Andres Ortiz was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double.
In the seventh, up by one, Johnson brought in Gila Ridge sophomore Ethen Schmidgall to shut down the contest and secure the YBBL win.
North Park stacked on the pressure, hitting back-to-back singles with no outs before Schmidgall recorded his first out via strikeout. The fourth batter Schmidgall faced grounded a ball to Gila Ridge’s Luke Foppe in the infield, but a slight fumble allowed the runner to reach to load the bases and put the tying run on third.
Facing his fifth batter, Schmidgall logged a first pitch strike before a 6-4-3 double play bailed out the YBBL All-Stars for the 2-1 win.
“We’re working on not letting our opponents get too big as we face better and better competition in this thing,” Johnson said after the game. “Things are getting tighter and its important for us to remember who we are and that we belong here too.”
In the semifinals, it was the Rodrigo Orozco Araiza show against East Anaheim
The Cibola sophomore threw a complete game for the YBBL All-Stars striking out six with just four hits and a single run allowed. He was also responsible for two of Yuma’s five hits, with three RBIs.
East Anaheim’s only run in the contest came in the first inning, when East Anaheim reached on an error, the YBBL pitcher then made an errant throw trying to pick the runner off at first. With the runner on second, Orozco Araiza’s first hit allowed was an RBI knock that got East Anaheim on the board first.
Yuma got on the board in the third, with Jimenez scoring on an RBI by Ortiz. Orozco Araiza then got his first RBI and hit of the night, scoring Foppe on a single.
In the fifth, with runners on first and second, Orozco Araiza stepped back in, lacing a double into left field which short-hopped against the wall, scoring two.
“It was a great showing for us,” Johnson said. “I love the way we are playing and the guys are still hungry, so there’s still so much to go after.”
The team patiently awaits its opponent for the championship game on Saturday. It only needs to win once after a clean sweep to the championship round. To get bounced, it’s opponent must win twice.
Beyond that, the regional round in Oakland awaits if the YBBL Seniors are victorious.