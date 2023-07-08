The Yuma Boys Baseball League Senior Division All-Stars continued its run into the California state tournament this week, winning both games as the squad moves deeper into the competition.
The YBBL squad took down Point Hueneme on Thursday night 5-4 and Canyon Country 10-0 on Friday.
Cibola sophomore Rodrigo Orozco Araiza took the hill for the team’s first game in Anaheim and started strong, throwing a perfect game through the first three innings. The Cibola Raider gave up his first hit in the fifth and tired towards the end of the game, tossing six and two thirds innings with just the one hit allowed and no earned runs.
Also hitting in the lineup, Orozco Araiza smacked an RBI double to right field, doing his part on both sides of the ball.
“My hat goes off to Rodrigo for the way he played,” head coach Nick Johnson said. “He went out there and did his best impression of (Los Angeles Angels two-way) Shohei Ohtani and it was awesome.”
Leading 5-2, Orozco Araiza was pulled with one out to play for, and a failed save attempt from Gila Ridge sophomore Ethen Schmidgall resulted in the bases loaded with two outs in a one-run game. Cibola junior Juan Ayala came in and got the necessary out, giving the Yuma squad the win after a close finish.
The only player with multiple hits was Kofa sophomore Jose Castro. Yuma scored five runs on six hits in the win.
Friday’s contest against Canyon Country was a much smoother affair for the team, winning 10-0 in a six-inning run-rule affair.
Ayala took the bump after getting the final out in Thursday’s game, tossing six scoreless innings, striking out nine batters.
Yuma High junior Deven Aguirrebarrena led the charge on offense with a pair of singles, driving in three runs.
The team gets Saturday off before getting back into action on Sunday afternoon. The tournament continues into next week.
“It’s always nice to catch your breath,” Johnson said regarding the off day. “We’ve been rolling and it’s hot, so it will be good to catch a little bit of rest and regroup.”
Johnson attests the winning ways of his team to their chemistry, a special trait for a group of players from six different schools around the Yuma area.
“It’s nice to see all of these guys from different schools bonded by the philosophy that they’re playing for each other,” he explained. “I can’t tell you how grateful I am to be a part of that. They’ve been playing in such a mature manner while also having a lot of fun.”