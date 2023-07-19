After nearly a month straight of travelling across California, and winning while doing so, the magical run of the YBBL Senior All-Stars has finally come to and end, as the team dropped both games in the Southern California Senior League championship round on Saturday afternoon to North Park (San Diego), 5-3 and 7-4, respectively.

A streak of eight straight wins, including a win over the eventual champion in the semifinals, the YBBL squad had positioned itself well, needing just one win to advance to the regional playoffs in Oakland, but the baseball gods weren’t on the team’s side.

