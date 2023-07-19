After nearly a month straight of travelling across California, and winning while doing so, the magical run of the YBBL Senior All-Stars has finally come to and end, as the team dropped both games in the Southern California Senior League championship round on Saturday afternoon to North Park (San Diego), 5-3 and 7-4, respectively.
A streak of eight straight wins, including a win over the eventual champion in the semifinals, the YBBL squad had positioned itself well, needing just one win to advance to the regional playoffs in Oakland, but the baseball gods weren’t on the team’s side.
A combination of errors and bad luck proved to be the squad’s undoing, resulting in two consecutive losses and elimination.
“We started off well, things were going great,” head coach Nick Johnson said. “But then all of the sudden, it changed. We got into some trouble and saw some cracks in the foundation of our defense. We made some errors and had some trouble finding the strike zone.”
“It was one of those days when you wonder if you can get over that hump and when is it going to happen? When all of the things are going wrong and coming at you, what are we going to do to put on the brakes?”
According to Johnson though, it wasn’t from a lack of effort from his squad. Many balls in the final two games were hit hard by the YBBL team, but just never found a place to fall.
“I was wondering if we were going to get any breaks,” Johnson added. “I have a firm belief that we were the better team, but when you give a scrappy little team who’s hot extra outs to play with, and they’ve been fighting for their lives in the loser’s bracket, they can be hard to beat.”
Nevertheless, the Yuma High head coach, who once played in the YBBL himself, looked back on the overall experience with a smile, happy to give back to the game of baseball and his players.
“It was probably the best coaching experience I’ve ever had,” he said. “No disrespect to my Yuma High family, but being a part of this melting pot of players from multiple schools who came together to play and win was so special. I got to learn about these guys on and off the field and talk about more than just baseball... This is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”
“It’s an honor to be able to coach for the YBBL, especially after I played in it myself. To be able to play a role as a coach and mentor for these guys and remember what it was like to be in their position was very special. There’s no better way to give back in my opinion.”