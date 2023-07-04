The Yuma Boys Baseball League Senior Division All-Star Team came away victorious in Sunday night’s championship game, winning 14-4 to claim the Section 7 Championship, giving the squad a berth in the California State Tournament.
“The guys have so much swagger and are so happy with the way they’re playing baseball right now,” head coach Nick Johnson said. “Their smiles and attitudes really reflect that they are thoroughly enjoying this experience and to do that and to keep winning, it makes all of this worthwhile.”
San Luis junior Arnold Jimenez took the hill for Yuma, giving up a run early but quickly weathered the storm, striking out three batters with just three hits allowed across his outing.
Yuma quickly flipped the script, scoring several runs in the first, then continued to run away, scoring 14 runs on 13 hits in a five-inning run rule victory. The major highlight of the game came from Kofa sophomore Jose Castro, who robbed a home run and preserved Yuma’s lead.
Across three sectional games, the 16U squad has scored 34 runs while allowing just 11, displaying an explosive offense and surprising depth for a small squad of less than 20 players.
With it also being summer ball, Johnson explained how surprising and refreshing it is to see his group of players from almost all of the local schools in Yuma County coming together and bonding through the game of baseball, while also remaining poised and hungry for wins at the same time.
“We have a team full of guys who can bang the ball around the yard and like to have fun while doing it,” he said. “They are very, very hungry to win and they’re enjoying themselves. These are collective team wins, it’s not just one guy going out there and dominating.”
“Seeing these guys holding that banner is just special, they want to keep winning. The team chemistry is like nothing I’ve ever been around during summer ball and they want to keep that going as long as possible.”
The state tournament begins on Thursday and is played through next Saturday.