YBBL Senior All-Stars
Photo courtesy of Russ Phelps, YBBL Board President

The Yuma Boys Baseball League Senior Division All-Star Team came away victorious in Sunday night’s championship game, winning 14-4 to claim the Section 7 Championship, giving the squad a berth in the California State Tournament.

“The guys have so much swagger and are so happy with the way they’re playing baseball right now,” head coach Nick Johnson said. “Their smiles and attitudes really reflect that they are thoroughly enjoying this experience and to do that and to keep winning, it makes all of this worthwhile.”

