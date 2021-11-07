We’re nearing the end of the high school football season – and the end of this Friday Night Rewind column.
We’re entering our last week of regular season football, and sadly zero Yuma Union High School District programs will be in the playoffs. However, I will continue this column throughout Yuma Catholic’s playoff run, providing a much different analysis than my game story.
But we still have plenty to discuss about the three Friday games that were played, and for only the second time this season local programs had an above .500 record.
Antelope will not be included with its season ending two weeks ago.
Observations
Raiders rolling down
the stretch
Hats off to Cibola this week. Early in the season, the Raiders had three consecutive close games – winning two of them. Then Cibola had three straight contests decided by 20 or more points.
It had been four weeks since Cibola had been truly tested, making me wonder how they would handle a physical North team. Coach Steven Fritz’s team responded with punches of their own and now sit above .500 (5-4) for the first time this season. Each week in the latter half of the season Cibola has improved and quarterback Andrey Acosta and wideout Isaiah Arriola reignited their connection with three scores in Friday’s win.
And it was also nice to see the emergence of Isaac Rios in the run game. Last year Rios led the Raiders in rushing yards and took a handoff 45-yards for a touchdown for the clincher Friday night. Cibola’s rolling and shouldn’t have an issue this upcoming week in the regular season finale against a banged up Gila Ridge team. A win Friday over the Hawks would give Cibola its first four-game winning streak since 2015.
Expected result
There’s not a whole lot to say about Gila Ridge’s 64-0 loss to Cactus. The Cobras are the No. 4 ranked team in the AIA Open rankings – meaning they are one of the top teams in the entire state.
Friday’s beating was no surprise. Cactus scored 64 points on just 30 offensive plays and held Gila Ridge to a whopping nine yards of total offense. The Hawks are 1-8 and have lost four straight games for the second time this year. If the Hawks lose Friday, Gila Ridge will post its second 1-9 record in school history.
The focal point this week for Gila Ridge is fielding a healthy team against Cibola. The Hawks suited up 24 players Friday.
Downward spiral continues
Kofa’s game Friday against Vista Grande was canceled due to the Kings having a limited number of available athletes, according to Kofa Athletic Director Dave King. The Kings were handed a forfeit and now are 0-9 on the year.
Kofa’s football program has now lost 34 straight games. Again, a serious conversation needs to be had regarding the state of Kofa’s football future. A school with nearly 1,900 students shouldn’t be challenged to field a team, but here we are. And personally, I don’t see this issue being fixed in the near future.
Another game scrapped from the schedule
A win was staring Yuma High in the face last week. The Criminals were scheduled to go up against a bad Washington team – potentially giving Yuma High its first win of the year.
Instead, Washington canceled the contest due to a COVID-19 issue within its program. That’s now two cancelations for Yuma High this year. Three if you include the Criminals’ week one game against San Pasqual, which chose not to play the Criminals. To Yuma’s credit, it was able to quickly find another opponent less than 48 hours before season-opening kickoff.
Now, the big question becomes whether or not Kofa will be able to field a team this week for the season finale with Yuma. If they can’t, one of the state’s longest, ongoing high school rivalries will be in jeopardy.
And if Kofa is a no-show, the Criminals will end up playing only seven games of what was supposed to be a 10 game schedule.
One down, three to go
What transpired at Ricky Gwynn Stadium Friday night was no surprise. Fourth-seeded Yuma Catholic annihilated Payson in the opening round of the 3A football playoffs 47-0. The Shamrocks are talented on both sides of the ball and possess one of the top quarterbacks in the entire state.
While some people in my twitter mentions will argue YC’s strength of schedule for Richard Stallworth’s success, I don’t buy it. Along with the weapons around him, Stallworth and the Shamrocks could athletically contend with a lot of big schools in this state. Obviously, they wouldn’t stand a chance due to the massive mismatch in the trenches, however.
But that’s not the point of this. Yuma Catholic is one win away from a rematch against American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North, the Shamrocks’ lone loss this season. And I believe the only way YC can reach the 3A state championship, and potentially win it for the first time since 2014, is if it can establish a running game and take the load off the passing attack. I’d like to see more Devon Black and Jarred Marquez used this week against Round Valley in Friday night’s quarterfinal game at home, before I make any further predictions for the postseason.
Teams are practically begging YC to run with their defensive schemes and it’s up to head coach Rhett Stallworth if he wants to make his offense more balanced.
Standouts
Cibola QB Andrey Acosta
Threw three touchdowns in Friday’s win over North.
YC QB Richard Stallworth
Tossed seven touchdowns and threw for 375 yards.
YC WR Austin Rush
The senior caught three touchdown passes.
Cibola WR Isaiah Arriola
Reeled in three touchdown receptions.
Cibola RB Isaac Rios
Ran a 45-yard touchdown to seal Cibola’s win Friday.
YC WR Mario Martinez
Hauled in two touchdown receptions Friday.
YC WR Austin Priest
Caught a touchdown pass in Friday’s win over Payson.
Gila Ridge LB Rishon Keele
Recovered a fumble in Friday’s loss.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.