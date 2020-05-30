The return to normalcy — in the sports world — is getting closer. On Thursday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association held a meeting via Zoom to endorse recommended guidelines in order to have a safe return to practice and competition.
“Our priority through this is for the safety and well-being of all our state’s student-athletes and those that support them,” said Executive Director David Hines in a press release. “We are not guaranteed to have a fall season. We are preparing to be ready on time, but it will all depend on how this situation develops as the summer goes on. We just ask that schools, coaches, players and parents consider and utilize the guidelines until we get back to normal.”
The guidelines are based on Governor Doug Ducey’s phased reopening of the state; however, it is up to schools and district personnel to monitor their own situations.
Yuma Catholic and Antelope have already begun, or are in the process of, bringing back athletics.
“I don’t know if they were guidelines, they were suggestions,” YC principal and head football coach Rhett Stallworth said of the AIA’s release. “We will do our best to abide by everything. We’re going to put the kid’s safety first. That’s the bottom line.”
Stallworth noted that YC teams have been slowly coming back to campus over the last week. But added precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the health and safety of the athletes comes first.
“We’re slowly getting things back going by having meetings and getting some time in,” he said. “They’ve laid out plans, detailed plans that they follow every day. From limiting the number of people to temperature checks, it goes on and on and on.”
Antelope, on the other hand, most likely will not see athletes arriving on campus June 1. Athletic director Rocky Jaime did note he’s talked to a few of his athletes since the AIA’s release.
“We had a football meeting the other day with a few of the kids,” he said. “Basically, we just wanted to see how they felt. Our main concern is how safe the kids feel and what they want to do. Of course, they want to get started. We’re in the early stages of putting a proposal together and we probably won’t get started June 1 like some of the other schools.”
Despite the kids wanting to come back, parents certainly will have a say-so in their child returning team orientated events. Jaime said Antelope will be holding a meeting — while maintaining social distancing — in the gym on Wednesday with athletes and their parents to discuss the Rams’ plans of keeping the athletes safe.
“The main thing is that we have all the protective equipment that we need and ensuring the parents that (keeping everyone safe) is our first priority,” Jaime said. “We want to make sure the kids have enough masks in this early stage of starting back up.”
Multiple Yuma Union High School District coaches have told the Sun that they have not been permitted to return to campus for workouts nor have they been told when they’ll be able to do so, with one saying a district meeting with coaches has been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the matter.