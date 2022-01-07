Yuma Catholic High School is appealing the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s decision to move the Shamrocks’ football program from the 3A Conference to the 4A Conference for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
The reason, said Yuma Catholic principal and head football coach Rhett Stallworth, is the impact the realignment will have on his school’s winter athletic programs, not just the football program.
He pointed out that 4A football programs start a week later than 3A programs, “and if we should make a run (at the playoffs) in football then those other sports will go another week or two without their guys.
“We’re going to get denied. But it’s not so much about football. It messes up our other sports,” said Stallworth, referring to boys basketball, boys soccer and boys wrestling.
In December, the AIA announced its realignment plans for the 2022 and 2023 football seasons for the state’s high school football programs. Yuma Catholic was one of three local programs to either be moved up or down.
Kofa High School was dropped from 5A to 4A and Yuma High School was dropped from 4A to 3A.
Neither of those schools, according to an AIA press release received Thursday, are appealing their realignment.
Cibola High School remains in 6A and Gila Ridge High School remains in 4A. San Luis High School does not field a football team.
If Yuma Catholic’s appeal fails, the Shamrocks would become the smallest school in 4A, according to the AIA’s 2022-2024 Master Conferences by enrollment statistics.
Yuma Catholic’s enrollment, according to the AIA, is 461.
In comparison, Gila Ridge’s enrollment, according to the AIA, is 2,263 and Kofa is listed at 1,897, while Yuma is at 1,161.
Yuma Catholic is also currently the smallest school in the 3A Conference, West Division.
The Shamrocks were 12-2 overall during the 2021 football season, 5-0 in the 3A West Division, and played for the 3A Conference state championship, which it lost 13-3 to Snowflake.
“Our biggest concern with moving from 3A to 4A in football is the overlap of season,” said Stallworth in Yuma Catholic’s appeal to the AIA.
He pointed out that in 2021, 4A schools started football practice on Aug. 9; the regular season started Sept. 1 and ended Nov. 12; and the 4A playoff championship game was on Dec. 10. Also, winter sports started practice on Nov. 1.
“If we were in 4A this year,” said Stallworth, “and hypothetically made the finals, our winter sports programs would have been missing the majority of their players for the first six weeks and they would be basically a second semester sport because
the next week is finals week and then its winter break.
“Seventeen of the 25 members of the wrestling team this year played on the varsity football team. Ten of the 13 members of the varsity basketball team played on the varsity football team. Seven of the 20 members of the varsity soccer team played on the varsity football team.
“Playing the early season games would be nearly impossible and we wouldn’t have had enough kids to compete on both levels.
“Small schools thrive on multiple sport athletes and the cross over to the next sport is basically all the same student athletes,” continued Stallworth.
“What are we supposed to tell our winter sports coaches? Do we tell
them hopefully football gets eliminated from the playoffs so we can play December games and attend tournaments? Yuma Catholic wants student athletes to play multiple sports and the overlap of seasons makes this very difficult and next to impossible.”
The AIA’s Executive Board will hear Yuma Catholic’s appeal and those of 25 other schools and make its final rulings at the regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 18.