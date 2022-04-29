It is onto the playoffs for the Yuma Catholic baseball team.
YC concluded the regular season on a 10-game win streak. Most recently, they earned a 2-0 victory over Odyssey on April 22. For their efforts this year, they earned the No. 3 seed in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A State Tournament which begins Tuesday. The Shamrocks will host a team to be determined after the Saturday play-in round.
It has been a challenging year for a Shamrocks program who switched head coaches shortly after beginning the spring campaign. When asked to reflect on the journey this year's team has embarked upon, Shamrocks coach Judd Thrower says it was a learning experience for all parties involved.
"It's been an interesting year for both myself and the players," Thrower tells The Yuma Sun. "I think the guys have really matured and improved overall with hard work in practice. It looks like everybody is peaking at the right time."
Heading into the tournament, Thrower strongly believes that Yuma Catholic is the best team in the state. He says that the consistent offensive production combined with great defensive abilities, the Shamrocks can beat any team in the tournament on any given day. In order for Yuma Catholic to take advantage of their talent level, the Shamrocks baseball mentor stresses to his team the importance of maintaining high intensity throughout the postseason.
"We cannot allow our talent to get outworked. Every team made to the tournament for a reason, so we have to be determined, execute the game plan and give a gritty and tough performance in every game. That's what makes champions," Thrower states.