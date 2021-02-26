Yuma Catholic’s girls basketball team entered Friday’s game coming off its first loss of the season on Tuesday against Wickenburg.
The Shamrocks, however, were handed a treat, facing a winless Tonopah Valley team with the 3A West region title on the line.
Unlike 4A-6A, region champions in 3A earn an automatic berth to the AIA’s state playoffs. While ranked No. 8 in the rankings, the Shamrocks (9-1) walloped Tonopah Valley 59-15.
“We always want to win the region,” YC head coach Bob McGalliard said, “but we also want to climb in the (AIA) rankings...We still think we can get higher.”
YC used an astounding 24-0 run to open the game and tallied 21 first quarter steals to break the game wide open.
Shifting between a full-court and ¾-court press, YC’s length and athleticism swallowed up Tonopah’s (0-14) guards.
Whether it was the outstretched arms of Rori and Rian Martinez or Kylie Meerchaum stepping into the passing lanes, the Shamrocks were off and running Friday.
“We’re just reading what they’re doing and our three seniors led the way,” McGalliard said of his press. “(The turnovers) fuel our running game and that’s what we did tonight.”
All together, the Shamrocks collected 39 steals (30 in the first half) and were led by Meerchaum’s 12. The senior guard also added a game-high 19 points to her fourth double-double of the season.
“She can really anticipate the steal and can get out on the break,” McGalliard said. “We don’t really want to steal the ball from the player, but more importantly we’re trying to get into the passing lanes and Kylie really reads that well.”
Meerchaum wasn’t the only YC senior netting a double-double on senior night. Forward Rori Martinez notched her fifth double-double after scoring 12 points and ripping away 10 steals. Martinez also had a team-high five assists as the Shamrocks shot 39% from the floor.
Rori’s younger sister Rian tallied 10 points, five steals and five rebounds, while sophomore Reese Sellers collected eight points on 4-of-14 shooting.
The Shamrocks’ final three games are on the road and they face teams that have a combined 8-27 record. However, just like in Friday’s win, McGalliard is taking it one game at a time.
“We talked about it before the game: Never take anybody lightly because in the game of basketball anything can happen,” McGalliard said.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.