Yuma Catholic’s boys and girls soccer teams are moving into the first round of the state 3A championship tournament playoffs after winning their play-in games on the road Thursday night.
In Peoria, the Shamrocks’ girls team defeated American Leadership Academy-Ironwood (2-2) 3-1 on penalty kicks.
In Queen Creek, Yuma Catholic’s boys team pitched a 3-0 shutout at host Benjamin Franklin.
The two teams now sit and wait for word on where they will be placed in the 3A state championship bracket.
The Shamrocks’ girls game saw American Leadership Academy score first and lead 1-0 at the intermission. Yuma Catholic’s Angie Pimentel then knotted the game at 1-1 near the 60-minute mark, and Alina Avelar scored near the 70th minute to put the Shamrocks up 2-1.
American Leadership then tied the game at 2-2 with a goal at approximately the 75th minute.
After then playing two scoreless, 10-minute overtime periods, the game win into penalty kicks, and the Shamrocks’ outscored their hosts 3-1, getting goals from Pimentel, Victoria Diaz and Avelar.
“Our goalie, Tiany Melendrez, had seven spectacular saves through the game, and saved three penalty kicks,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Morgan Hodges.
Hodges also praised her team’s “strong defense led by center defender Grace Torok.
The Shamrocks’ boys game saw Yuma Catholic lead 1-0 at the half on a goal by Ruben Perez.
In the second half, “it was neck and neck and then we started attacking better,” said Shamrocks Coach Ralph Evans. And Yuma Catholic got two goals from Hector Olmos to put the win away.
“We had plenty of corner kick opportunities,” said Evans, “but we didn’t capitalize on them.”
First round games in the 16-team state championship tournaments begin Feb. 8 for the boys and Feb. 9 for the girls.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cibola 64, Kofa 47
Cibola closed out the regular season Thursday night with a 64-4 win over Kofa and Raider Gym.
The Raiders finished the regular season 13-5 overall, 4-0 in the 6A Desert Southwest.
Kofa finished 5-9 overall, 2-3 in the region.
Kings coach Jeff Frazine saw improvement in his club, despite the 17-point loss.
“We went to the film and cleaned up some of the mistakes we made against them when we played last week,” said Frazine. “We made some solid adjustments that allowed us to compete tonight. We never felt like their lead was out of reach, but their three-point shooting turned out to be more than we could overcome.”
Joaquin Anaya led the Kofa effort with 16 points and seven rebounds. Freddy Carbajal added 10 points and Adrian Martinez had seven points and six assists.
No information was available from Cibola.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yuma Catholic 73, San Tan Charter 32
GILBERT – Freshman Amanda Wiley poured in 26 points and had seven rebounds to lead Yuma Catholic’s girls basketball team to a 73-32 win over host San Tan Charter School here Thursday night.
It was the Shamrocks’ eighth win in a row.
Reese Sellers added 18 points to go along with seven assists and eight steals, while Eva Garcia had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Rian Martinez had six points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocked shots.
“We’re playing as a team,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Bobby McGalliard.
“Rian Martinez as has turned the corner offensively. We like to run our offense through her and she’s created opportunities for her teammates with her unselfish play.
“And Reese and Amanda are just playing well.
“We’re trying get ready for state.”