Yuma Catholic’s fireworks display lit up the Yuma sky Friday night matching the explosive play displayed on the field at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
The Shamrocks’ offense made sure to ignite every green themed explosive en route to a 68-13 trashing over No. 5 Round Valley in the AIA’s 3A State Quarterfinals game.
“I think we brought out our A-game,” said junior QB Richard Stallworth. “I think we might have scratched the surface a little bit (offensively) against these guys.”
YC’s offense didn’t bring out the punting unit once in the blowout win and clicked the entire night.
“They did well,” said YC head coach Rhett Stallworth. “They played hard and the (first-stringers) moved the ball well. I was more proud of them when we went 78-yards in 22 seconds.”
Stallworth is referring to the last drive of the first half. YC took control of the ball from its own 22 with little time remaining on the clock. It didn’t matter. Four plays later, Stallworth connected with Mario Martinez for a touchdown on the half’s final play to give YC a 48-7 halftime lead.
“They executed properly,” said coach Stallworth. “Those are good moments to have to get better moving down the line.”
And special moments were created during the drive and on Friday night. YC senior wide receiver Austin Rush needed six catches to break the AIA’s 3A state record for most receptions in a career. His sixth catch put the Shamrocks in scoring position before the half.
“I had no idea he was going to break a record tonight,” said Stallworth regarding his top receiver. “He’s the kind of guy that just gets open. And when he tells me to throw him the ball and he’ll get it, I have to throw him the ball. He catches it every time.”
Two drives into the second half, Rush was on the receiving end of Stallworth’s 65th touchdown pass of the year – setting a new AIA state record among all levels for most thrown touchdowns in a season.
“Both of these kids love football,” said coach Stallworth. “And they care about the YC team and they’re proud to be Shamrocks. They’re guys we can count on week in and week out. I’m proud of them.”
Stallworth was unaware of his record-setting throw until he returned to the sidelines.
“Growing up, you see records being set,” acknowledged Stallworth. “It’s cool breaking a record previously set by a Shamrock.”
Rush finished his night with eight catches for 134 yards and two scores, while his quarterback ended 26-of-37 for 400 yards and eight touchdowns.
And the Shamrocks’ defense showed up again in the win. Round Valley tailback Seth Wiltbank entered the game averaging well over 100 yards on the ground per contest. He was held well below his season average.
“We made sure to wrap up and tag him every chance we got,” said YC linebacker Jarred Marquez.
The junior linebacker was all over the field and with the return of Jaxson Jones on the opposite edge, the Elks’ offense had trouble finding any success moving the ball.
“People have avoided (Marquez) in some scenarios,” said coach Stallworth. “Tonight, they went right at him and they paid the price. It helps to have Jaxson Jones back and putting him in different areas. If you run away from one, you’re just going right to the other guy.”
Marquez made the defensive play of the night. The linebacker jumped a quick pass and returned it 69-yards for the touchdown.
“It was a great feeling,” said Marquez. “I saw the receiver and QB making eye contact and I just read that. I came down into the throwing lane, caught that ball and just ran as fast as I could to the endzone.”
Once Marquez had the ball in his hands, he had one thought.
“Don’t get caught.”
His touchdown put YC up 21-0 in the first quarter and the Shamrocks never looked back.
Austin Priest and Mario Martinez also caught two touchdowns for YC, while Logan Rush and Justin Ertah were on the receiving end of Stallworth’s passes for scores.
Now, the focus shifts to No. 1 American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North.
ALA defeated YC 28-25 earlier in the season – handing the Shamrocks their lone loss of the season.
This time the two heavyweights will battle for a chance to play in the 3A state title game.
“You’ve got to beat the best to be a state champion,” said coach Stallworth. “At the end of the day, we’re excited to play them. We’re going to give them our best. We have nothing to lose.”