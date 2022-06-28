YC football hosts 7-on-7 practice

On Tuesday, Yuma Catholic High School hosted a 7-on-7 football scrimmage and invited other area schools to participate.
YC competed against El Centro, Imperial Valley and Calexico. On Wednesday, the Shamrocks are slated to face Yuma High, Cibola and Imperial. The scrimmage did not feature any offensive or defensive line work, there were no special teams punting or kicking plays and there was light contact.
Each team began their offensive possession from the opponent’s 40-yard line and were given four downs to make 20 yards for a first down or score a touchdown. Meanwhile, Shamrocks head coach Rhett Stallworth explains the goal of the scrimmage was just to see how each school measures up with one another.
“It’s not really about keeping score today, it’s about giving the kids a chance to compete against each other,” Stallworth told The Yuma Sun. “We are also looking to fill some spots after a few kids graduated and see where those players are right now.”
At the quarterback position, Richard Stallworth is entering his senior year at Yuma Catholic and is projected to return as the team’s starting signal caller this fall. Entering his third season as YC’s starting passer, Stallworth also participated in the scrimmage.
A year ago, the senior accumulated 4,863 passing yards and threw for 67 touchdown passes with a .666 completion percentage while leading the Shamrocks to the state championship game. Stallworth’s biggest takeaway from the scrimmage was to continue to build chemistry with his young group of receivers.
“On offense, I want to build as much of a relationship with my young receivers as possible,” Stallworth states. “A lot of receivers graduated last year. We’ve got a good group this year, we’ve just got to get a connection going, get down the reads and progressions and get ready for the season.”
Mario Martinez, Austin Rush and Austin Priest are among the most notable receiving targets who have graduated from YC’s prolific offensive team of a year ago. However, Stallworth says he has great confidence in the Shamrock receiver corps that will take the field in 2022. In particular, the upperclassman quarterback thinks senior Dion Quintana, a former Cibola transfer, along with sophomore Darryl Coleman and junior tight end Jaxson Jones will all figure to contribute to YC’s offensive attack.
“Jaxson Jones, he’s going to fill in big time for us. Darryl Coleman will be taking Austin Rush’s spot at the Z receiver and Dion Quintana will be in the mix,” Stallworth said. “We’re going to have kids all around the board that are going to put up some numbers this year.”