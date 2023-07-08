Over the past decade, very few football teams have shined as brightly as Yuma Catholic, a sentiment which was reflected in a recent recognition of the program’s success.

MaxPreps, the standout national high school sports outlet, named Yuma Catholic to its Top 20 most dominant Arizona football programs of the last decade, pinning the Shamrocks at 16th, the highest rank of any team outside of the Phoenix or Tucson areas.

