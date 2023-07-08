Over the past decade, very few football teams have shined as brightly as Yuma Catholic, a sentiment which was reflected in a recent recognition of the program’s success.
MaxPreps, the standout national high school sports outlet, named Yuma Catholic to its Top 20 most dominant Arizona football programs of the last decade, pinning the Shamrocks at 16th, the highest rank of any team outside of the Phoenix or Tucson areas.
“It’s an affirmation that we are doing the right things with our program,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “It’s hard to get to the top and it’s even harder to stay there. There’s a lot of work that goes into it from the kids, the coaches, all the way up to the administration. It definitely shows we have a commitment to excellence and we’re doing the things that we should be doing.”
The Shamrocks won back-to-back Division V state titles in 2013 and 2014, their crowning achievements of the decade. On top of the two state titles, YC made it to three 3A state championship games in 2018, 2020 and 2021, finishing as runner-up. The team was ranked in the Top 25 in the state four times during this period as well.
Per the MaxPreps criteria, the methodology to determine the ranking included: Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps state computer rankings, Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps national computer rankings, state championships and state championship game appearances.
Over the past 10 years, Stallworth and the Shamrocks have amassed a record of 103-23, with five state championship appearances. YC has also broken numerous records, most of which coming from the recent performances of now Northern Colorado quarterback commit Richard Stallworth, who broke the Arizona state records in passing yards and passing touchdowns. The Shamrocks have also sent numerous athletes to play at all levels of college football, including five recent signees from the 2022 team.
“It hasn’t mattered which group of kids we’ve wound up with, we will always do our best to get the most out of them,” Stallworth added. “The ones that have showed up have risen up to the challenge and given us all they’ve got and bought into what we’re doing. That’s reflected in our success. It’s not a matter of rebuilding, it’s a matter of continuing on what you do with the program and working with what you have to make the best of it.”
With July training camp in full swing and a constant countdown to game number one on Sept. 1 against Catalina Foothills in Tucson, Stallworth made sure to show his appreciation for his program’s recognition, before shifting his focus back to the task at hand.
“I want to thank everyone in the community for helping us accomplish these feats,” he said. “Without the support of our community and our fans and our families, we wouldn’t be able to feed our guys after practice, take them to camps out of town and a bunch of other things that make our program tick.”
“This recognition helps provide us with some motivation to stay in this spot for the next decade, but we aren’t going to stop and smell the roses. There’s no time for that, but there is time to get better.”