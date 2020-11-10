The Arizona Interscholastic Association released their first official football rankings of the 2020 season Tuesday morning.
After six weeks of competition, the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks (6-0 AIA) found themselves at the top-of the 3A conference rankings.
This isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Shamrocks under head coach Rhett Stallworth.
Stallworth has led YC to three state championships in the last nine years.
While his ball club is one win away from their first perfect regular season since 2015, the head coach wasn’t at all surprised YC sits at No. 1.
“We thought we were going to be No. 1,” he said. “We’re happy about it.”
Stallworth noted the benefits of being a top-seed is guaranteeing home field advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs if the Shamrocks handle business in round one.
“At this point, with a delayed season, you won’t have to travel to Blue Ridge where it’s 20 degrees,” Stallworth said. “Our little kids would be frozen popsicles out there. It means a lot really to have the possibility of two home games.”
The 2020 Shamrocks are loaded with young talent, especially rising star sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth. However, coach Stallworth’s message to his team is simple when it comes to players buying into the ranking system.
“Our message through experience with this all the time, it’s not about the rankings, it’s about where you finish,” he said. “The only ranking that matters is where you end. We ride them on that to make sure they know it’s just a computer formula and a guess. We want to finish strong.”
Coach Stallworth also doesn’t want his players looking too deep into who they could be potentially matched with due to the certainty of the polls changing next Tuesday.
The No. 1 ranked Shamrocks will have to defend their home turf one more time during the regular season. With a win on Friday night against Kingman, Yuma Catholic should enter postseason play as the top-seed.