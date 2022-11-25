An odd thing happened Friday night at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
Yuma Catholic High School quarterback Richard Stallworth, who has set one high school passing record after another in 2022, ran for almost as many touchdowns as he threw in an Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A Conference State Championship quarterfinal playoff game against Lake Havasu High School.
Unfortunately, Stallworth’s out-of-character performance wasn’t enough to lead his Shamrocks teammates to a win, as Lake Havasu, seeded No. 13, pulled out a 35-34 upset win over No. 5-seeded Yuma Catholic.
The loss ends the Shamrocks’ season, their first in 4A after being bumped up from 3A after the 2021 season.
Yuma Catholic finished the season 9-3 overall, 3-1 in the 4A West Valley Region.
Ironically, one of the Shamrocks’ nine wins was a 28-14 decision on the road at Lake Havasu in a non-region matchup on Sept. 16.
“At the end of the day it was something that we were afraid of, that this could happen,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Rhett Stallworth.
“We were not very pleased with the way practice went all week. We’re on Thanksgiving break and it was difficult keeping people focused and honed in and getting them to understand how deadly Lake Havasu had become.
“Hence, during she course of the game the little things came into play, and we turned the ball over early, we had two drives on offense we couldn’t finish and on defense we could never really get a good stop.”
The game started out on a sour note as the Shamrocks received the kickoff and fumbled the ball away on their first play from scrimmage. Lake Havasu then converted the turnover into a 7-0 lead.
The Shamrocks’ second offensive series ended on downs, and Lake Havasu scored again, marching 75 yards on the ground to take a 14-0 lead.
Richard Stallworth, who earlier this season became Arizona’s all-time career leader in touchdown passes thrown as well as passing yardage, then threw two touchdown passes before the half was over, a 21-yard strike to Sir Stokes and an eight-yarder to Jarred Marquez to get the Shamrocks back in the game.
But after going into the locker room tied 14-14 at the half, Lake Havasu came back out and pulled away to another two-touchdown lead in the third quarter.
Stallworth then hooked up with Jace Seale on a 13-yard scoring pass, to bring the Shamrocks back to within six, 27-21 (Lake Havasu missed the PAT on its second touchdown in the third quarter), before Stallworth went to the ground and scored on a seven-yard run to give Yuma Catholic its first lead of the game at 28-27 with 11:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Lake Havasu’s Tyler Thompson then broke away on a 75-yard scoring run, and the Knights converted the two-point conversion to retake the lead at 35-28 with 11:01 remaining.
And back came Stallworth, scoring this time on a three-yard run with 6:03 remaining. But the Knights blocked the extra point attempt, and held on for the win.
Stallworth finished with 31 yards rushing and the two touchdowns, and more characteristically again had big-time passing statistics, finishing 29-for-37, for 342 yards and three touchdowns.
Tayt Ford finished the night with 57 yards rushing.
Marquez, the senior linebacker who went both ways out on the field, wound up leading all of the Shamrocks receivers with nine catches for 100 yards and one touchdown. Stokes had three catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, Darrell Coleman had five catches for 60 yards, Seale finished with five catches for 38 yards and a touchdown, and Logan Rush had three catches for 27 yards.
“It’s just one of those deals,” said Rhett Stallworth. “It was a slugfest and we just weren’t up for the challenge tonight.”