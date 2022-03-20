Being selected the girls basketball 2022 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Player of the Year is nice, but there is one thing Reese Sellers would rather have – a state championship.
The Yuma Catholic High School junior point guard got a taste of the playoffs this past season when the Shamrocks made it into the second round of the 3A state tournament, and that taste has made her hungry to go the distance before she graduates next year.
“My main goal is to get a spot in the playoffs again,” said Sellers. “Not just for myself, I want to be able to make sure my team, we can get far in the playoffs. I think we have a chance of winning state if we just keep pushing.”
Sellers certainly is doing her part to make that dream a reality. During the 2021-2022 season she averaged 16.4 points per game, handed out 5.8 assists per game and averaged five steals per game. She was also named the 3A West Player of the Year and was a second team All State selection.
“Reese’s stats speak volumes about her importance to her team’s success, and had she played more in one-sided games they would have been even more impressive,” said Shamrocks head coach Bobby McGalliard.
“Reese is the unquestioned leader of our team.
As a junior on a team that graduated three seniors the team needed some leadership and that is when Reese stepped up. She is without question the person her teammates look to as the leader of the team.”
Sellers feels she can do better.
“I think I’m a very good leader, I help them when they don’t understand what’s going on and when they get in their heads I kind of lift them up,” she said, but as the saying goes, she does not practice what she preaches. A lack of confidence in her own skills is what she said she needs to focus on.
“I have a lot of skills that I don’t use that I think I get scared to use in a game,” said Sellers. “I don’t know why, that’s why I think I need to work on my confidence,” said Sellers.
“Her confidence is really improving a lot,” said McGalliard. “She has really stepped up.”
McGalliard said Sellers, without a doubt, is a gym rat. If you are looking for her, check the gym, he said, “as she’s likely there working on her game.”
“I think I’ve put in a lot of the work in and outside of practices that nobody really knows about and I think it paid off,” said Sellers.
“I would say the only place she works harder her individual game is during team workouts,” continued McGalliard.
That lead by example work ethic, said McGalliard, has established Sellers, without question, as the the player her teammates look to as the leader of the team.
“As a player Reese can do everything,” he said. “She can have an effect on the game as a scorer, passer, defender and just her presence on the court forces the opponent to account for her.
“Having Reese on the floor is like having a coach on the court as her basketball IQ is so high she understands and makes good decisions on the court. Reese is simply put a fantastic and complete player that can beat you with her play or her mind.”