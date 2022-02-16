COOLIDGE – Yuma Catholic High School’s girls basketball team won its 11th game in a row here Tuesday night.
If they can stretch that streak to 15 games, they will be crowned state champions.
The Shamrocks’ 11th straight win came as they opened play in the 2021-2022 Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A Conference State Championship Tournament, beating Coolidge High School 53-46.
It was no cakewalk, however.
“We had foul trouble all night,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Bobby McGalliard. “Three starters fouled out but our bench stepped up and did the job. Reese Sellers and Clarissa Meza were huge in the fourth quarter.”
The Shamrocks, seeded No. 18 in the 24-team tournament, were led by Selllers, a junior, who had 18 points, and five steals in the Round 1 game.
Freshman Amanda Wiley had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Meza chipped in five points, “and she made a shot late, driving the baseline, and two big free throws with 28 seconds left,” said McGalliard.
“And Reese handled the ball flawlessly down the stretch.”
Coolidge was seeded No. 15.
The Shamrocks now move on to Round 2, where they will face No. 2-seeded Gilbert Christian on Friday in Gilbert.