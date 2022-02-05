Same song, different verse.
Yuma Catholic High School’s girls basketball team put more big numbers up on the scoreboard Friday night at home, defeating Buckeye-Odyssey Institute 72-40.
The win came a night after the Shamrocks put up 77 points against San Tan Charter School.
“We’re really focused as a team,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Bobby McGalliard.
Freshman Amanda Wiley was particularly focused, scoring a game-high 29 points. Wiley also had eight rebounds and four assists.
Junior Reese Sellers complimented that output, pouring in 21 points with eight assists and eight steals.
Also for the Shamrocks, Rian Martinez had 15 rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots.
The Shamrocks are now 13-4 overall.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Yuma Catholic 53,
Odyssey-Institute 39
Yuma Catholic’s boys basketball team found out what’d the home court advantage is Friday night as the Shamrocks put away Buckeye-Odyssey Institute 53-39.
“It was our third game in three nights but our awesome home crowd gave us the energy to get it done on senior night,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Luke Stuckey.
Sophomore Sebi Patane led the Shamrock effort with 39 points. Senior Eddie Nunez added 15 and freshman Braden Moore had 12.
The Shamrocks are now 21-4 overall.
Calexico 79, Kofa 41
Kofa High School’s boys basketball team dropped a 79-41 decision to Calexico Friday night inside Dr. Ernest F. Rillos Gym.
The Kings got to within eight points of the Bulldogs in the second quarter but then watched Calexico pull away in the middle of the third quarter.
“They got some long rebounds off our missed three’s,” said Kofa Coach Jeff Frazine, “which led to easy transition buckets.
“They capitalized on our empty possessions in the second half.”
The Kings were led by Freddy Carbajal with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Valentino Zapien added 14 points, including going 4-for-5 from the 3-point line.
Dysart 84. Yuma 41
DYSART – Yuma High School had two players in double figures but it wasn’t enough as the Criminals lost 84-41 to Dysart here Friday night.
Yuma was led by Conner Franklin with 14 points and Isaac Lopez added 13. Freshman Nick Amador grabbed 10 rebounds.
“We were playing ‘our’ pace, and we were playing well,” said Yuma Coach Curt Weber. “Things went cross ways when we tried to run with them and we got ourselves in trouble.”
Gila Ridge 58, Kellis 56
Gila Ridge High School’s boys basketball team helped its chances for a post-season playoff berth by beating Glendale-Raymond S.Kellis High School 58-56 Friday night at Gila Ridge.
The Hawks led after each of the first three quarters and then held off Kellis in the fourth quarter to take the win.
Peyton Smith hit the game winner for the Hawks with no time left on the clock.
Smith finished with 19 points while Jaeden Rivera and Angel Mendoza each had 12 and Eliu Zaragoza had 10.
“Peyton has ice water in his veins!” said Gila Ridge Coach Joe Daily. “That was a huge shot for the senior. He worked for that moment all year long.
“This was a great team win with four guys in double digits. I am super proud of these guys and honored to be their coach.”
The Hawks are now 13-15 overall, 8-9 in power point play and close out the season Tuesday at Glendale-Apollo.
BOYS SOCCER
Kofa 3, South Mountain 1
Kofa High School’s boys soccer team closed out the regular season on winning note, defeating Phoenix-South Mountain 3-1 at Irv Pallack Field.
After a scoreless first half, South Mountain scored first in the second half. Kofa then responded with three straight goals to take the win.
“It definitely woke us up,” said Kofa Coach Jamie Nicewander.
The Kings got goals from Tiernan Nicewander, with an assist from Jay Fuentes; Gabriel Hernandez, with an assist from Nolan Garcia; and Aaron Sullivan with an assist from Nicewander.
The Kings finished the regular season 7-5 overall and now wait to see if they qualify for a play-in berth in the 6A state tournament.
“We should definitely be in the play-in,” said Coach Nicewander. “We were 19 today and the win will take us higher a bit.”
PREP SOCCER
Shamrocks seeded
Yuma Catholic High School’s boys and girls soccer teams each head into the opening round of the 16-team 3A Conference State Championship Tournament with big challenges ahead of them.
The Shamrocks’ boys team (6-4-2) is seeded 14th and will face No. 3 seed Phoenix Country Day (10-0-1) on Tuesday at Phoenix Country Day.
The Shamrocks’ girls team (9-3-1) is seeded 12th and will face No. 5 seed Scottsdale Christian (8-1) on Wednesday at Scottsdale Christian.
Yuma Catholic got into the boys tournament by winning its play-in game Thursday, defeating Benjamin Franklin 3-0 in Queen Creek.
Yuma Catholic’s girls team earned a first round berth by defeating American Leadership Academy Ironwood (2-2) 3-1 on penalty kicks in Peoria, also on Thursday night.