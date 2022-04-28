On Thursday, the Yuma Catholic boys golf squad rebounded from defeat their last time out to place first at the Foothills Club West Golf Course in Phoenix. The event was hosted by Horizon Honors. Heading into the day, the Shamrocks were ranked sixth overall in the state.
As a team, Yuma Catholic shot 166 on the day to pace the field. Horizon Honors was a distant second with a score of 191. Meanwhile, Glendale Prep (198) and Arizona Lutheran (210) rounded out the remaining schools at the competition.
Individually, Luke Stallworth of Yuma Catholic led all players with a score of 39 on the day. Fellow Shamrock player Brennan Reese was second on the team at 40. Other YC scores included Aasher Barrows (43) and Braden Hunt and Brody Driedger (44).
Afterward, YC head golf coach Richard West stated he was pleased that his club was able to bounce back following Tuesday's defeat at Tucson.
"There wasn't any significant wind, but it was a very tight course. You had to do a lot of thinking, and if you didn't think out there, you would get punished," West told The Yuma Sun. "I thought Luke and Brennan shot well the entire time. We are kind of up-and-down right now, so it was good to come out here and get this win."
Up next, YC plans to travel to Parker on Monday and Arizona College Prep on Wednesday. Those will be the final two meets for the Shamrocks before the state tournament on May 9 and 10 at the Omni Golf Course. West says he would like to see his club among the top five in the state before tournament play begins.
"It was a team goal before the season started to crack the top five, so I'll be pretty disappointed if we don't get there. Right now we are still trying to find our best lineup. Luke and Brennan are our two best players, so it's just a matter of filling out the rest of the lineup for the last two meets," West added.