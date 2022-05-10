In golf on Tuesday, Yuma Catholic wrapped up the Division III Arizona Interscholastic Association Golf State Tournament in an eighth place tie with Pusch Ridge. A total of 15 teams competed in the two-day tournament which was played at the Catalina Course at Omni Tucson National.
With a total score of 669, YC and Pusch Ridge placed behind overall winner Scottsdale Prep, who shot 582. Meanwhile, Scottsdale Christian placed second (624), followed by Phoenix Country Day (643), BASIS Phoenix (644), Northland Prep (654), Arizona College Prep (666) and Valley Christian (668).
Individually, Adam Miller of Scottsdale Prep was the state champion with a 141, five under par. For Yuma Catholic, Luke Stallworth led his team with an overall total of 162. He finished the first day of the tournament seven over par to lead YC that day. Stallworth was followed on the team by Brody Driedger (166), Braden Hunt (167), Brennan Reese (176) and Aasher Barrows (177).
Afterward, Yuma Catholic head coach Richard West noted that while he would have liked a higher placing at state, he was encouraged with the overall year his team put forth and how the Shamrocks managed a tricky course at Catalina.
“We were sixth heading into state and I thought we had a pretty good year,” West told The Yuma Sun. “Next year, I’d like to see more consistency from week to week. Catalina is harder than any course we play all year. You have to be real precise with your shots or you’ll get in trouble quickly. There are a lot of hills and water holes to navigate.”
3A STATE BASEBALL SEMIFINALS
GAME 1: ALA-GILBERT NORTH 9, YUMA CATHOLIC 2
Also on Tuesday, the Yuma Catholic baseball team played their first game of the AIA 3A State Semifinals Tuesday against American Leadership Academy- Gilbert North.
As it turned out, YC was on the losing end of a 9-2 final score. After the game, Shamrocks head coach Judd Thrower was not happy with his team’s lack of offensive production.
“We just couldn’t find the barrel offensively. They kept us off-balance and we couldn’t get anything going,” Thrower told The Sun.
Up next on the schedule, the Shamrocks will face an elimination game in the best-of-three series on Thursday at the Goodyear Baseball Complex in Goodyear, Arizona. Start time for that game will be at 6 p.m.