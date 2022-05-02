On Monday, the Yuma Catholic golf team dominated their meet at the Emerald Canyon Golf course at Parker.
With a team score of 144, they were 54 strokes better than runner-up Parker. Meanwhile, Paradise Honors placed third at 221 on the days. Individually, YC was led by Brody Driedger who shot 35. He was followed by Braden Hunt and Brennan Reese (36), Aasher Barrows (37) and Luke Stallworth (38).
Afterward, YC golf coach Richard West stated it was by far the Shamrocks best performance of the year.
"Everyone just got hot at the same time," West told The Yuma Sun. "Most of the time, we'll have two or three guys having great success and shooting well, but today, everyone in the lineup was playing well. It was great to see."
Heading into Monday's meet, Yuma Catholic was ranked seventh in the state. West says he anticipates moving up in the rankings after the win. On Wednesday, the Shamrocks will conclude its regular season schedule in a meet against Horizon Honors and Arizona College Prep. That competition will take place at the Lone Tree Golf Club at 4 p.m.