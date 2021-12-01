Yuma Catholic had no problem knocking off its three opponents on Wednesday.
The Shamrocks handled Campo Verde (70-6), Mayer (75-0) and Northwest Christian (54-30).
Mikey Doerr (120 pounds), Josh Rodriguez (126) and Easton Jones (138) won all three of their matches with falls to lead YC.
Hawks win easily
Both the Gila Ridge boys and girls teams won Wednesday to improve to 4-0.
The boys beat La Joya (54-30) and Willow Canyon (51-30). The Lady Hawks dominated La Joya (60-) and Willow Canyon (36-30).
Prep girls basketball
YC 59, N Valley Christian 22
Amanda Wiley delivered a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Reese Sellers added 15 points, eight assists and six steals. Rian Martinez notched 10 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three blocks for the Shamrocks in their season opening win.
Prep boys basketball
YC 69, N Valley Christian 48
The Yuma Catholic boys were led by Justin Erath’s team-high 14 points in Wednesday’s season opening win. Sebi Patane added 13 points while freshman Braden Moore tallied 13 points.
Prep girls soccer
YC 4, Brawley 2 (OT)
Senior Angie Pimentel delivered two goals for the Shamrocks in the win. Genessey Melendrez and Alina Avelar each added goals for YC.
Juco women’s basketball
AWC 72, Cochise 71
The Arizona Western Matadors (9-1, 2-1) picked up their fifth consecutive win, beating Cochise (2-5, 0-4) 71-72 on Wednesday night at The House.
The Matadors led for most the game but trailed late before Alliance Ndiba was able to put back a miss to give the Matadors the lead at 72-71 with just eight seconds to go.
Ndiba finished the night with 19 points and 10 rebounds while blocking five shots. Teresa Da Silva finished the game as the game’s leading scorer with 20 points, going 4-for-6 from the three-point line.
The Matadors had their second best three-point shooting night of the season, going 7-for-19 from the three-point line in the win.
Faith Silva and Christina Bryan each finished with nine points in the win.
The Matadors hit the road on Saturday, heading to Mesa for a conference matchup with the Thunderbirds at 2:00 pm.
- From AWC’s Michael Broskowski