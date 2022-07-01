On Friday night, roughly 60 members of the Yuma Catholic football team took part in a test of strength, endurance and intestinal fortitude.
The event, which took place on YC’s home football field, was called “Gladiator Day.” Yuma Catholic has been holding this competition since 2008.
Players were grouped into four separate teams and these teams worked together in several strongman-style events to accumulate team points. Each team that won an event was awarded four points, followed by three points for second place, two points for third and one point for fourth.
Teams consisted of an evenly mixed group of upperclassmen and underclassmen. Athletes who play varying positions were also represented on each team and players on the winning team received t-shirts for their efforts.
Tire flips, sled pulls, bag throws and relay events were among the physical tests each team competed in. A van push was also part of the competition as players pushed a van to a designated area of the field, and then push the vehicle back to its original starting point in the quickest time possible.
As Shamrocks head football coach Rhett Stallworth explained, the goal of Gladiator Day was to build comradery amongst the players while also promoting a healthy competitive atmosphere.
“All of our kids have been going pretty hard since the spring and all the way until June. We kind of culminate the end of all that time with Gladiator Day,” Stallworth stated. “We want to get them to compete and put to work all the things they’ve been doing in the weight room and all their training.”
In terms of how this competition will translate to in-game performance, Stallworth believes his players will gain the experience of knowing what their bodies are now capable of when put under duress.
“I think this can help them figure out what those workouts have been doing for them. The guys start to see that they can now do things they never thought they could do before. It really gives them a sense of accomplishment,” Stallworth added.
Up next, the players will have the first week of July off, and then get back to practice. The official start of training camp for Yuma Catholic is Aug. 8.