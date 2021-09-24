Laundry littered the field Friday night at Ricky Gwynn Stadium, but Yuma Catholic overcame a slow night to defeat Mohave 42-0.
The Shamrocks (4-1 AIA) were flagged 17 times for penalties - a total of 31 flags were thrown in Friday’s game.
“It’s hard to get in a groove when you’re called for 17 flags,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said.
Yuma Catholic’s offense did generate several second half scoring drives to pull away from Mohave and were led by Mario Martinez and Austin Rush. Martinez reeled in only three catches, but two of them went for touchdowns and he finished with 131 yards. Luke Stallworth and Rush also had a touchdown reception.
Stallworth hauled in a pass on a fake field goal that ignited the offense.
Junior QB Richard Stallworth finished 17-of-31 for 283 yards and four touchdowns while finding nine different targets in the win. However, the offensive line had trouble keeping their signal-caller upright.
“To me, the entire night was slow,” coach Stallworth said. “We’re having issues in pass protection … It’s one of those deals where we use games to get better. When we were in sync, it was great. Mario and Austin did their thing tonight.”
While the offense had another shaky performance, the Shamrocks’ defense pitched their fourth shutout in five games.
“Again, they did good enough to get another goose egg,” Stallworth said.
The Shamrocks did allow several big third-down conversions, but they were able to adjust in the second half and corral Mohave’s run game.