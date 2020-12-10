The stage is set.
Top-seeded Yuma Catholic will host 2nd-seeded Snowflake Saturday night at Coronado High School in Scottdale at 6 p.m. in the 3A state championship game.
“We’re all pretty excited to try and see this through the end and win it all,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said.
The Shamrocks are looking for their fourth state title in the last 10 years, but the school’s first since 2014.
Fueled by sophomore quarterback Richard Stallworth, the Shamrocks possess the top passing attack in the state.
For Stallworth, this is a game he’s been focused on since he was a young boy. Being the head coach’s son, Stallworth has grown up on the sidelines watching the Shamrocks hoist three state championship trophies.
Now, it’s his turn to bring a state title back to Yuma Catholic.
“Since I was a little kid, I’ve lived next to Jonah (Leon),” Stallworth said. “And when I was 8 or 9, I told him. ‘If he comes to YC with me, I would take (him) and win him a state title.' This is the year I could fulfill it.”
The Shamrocks rely heavily on underclassmen talent, but are led by veterans like Leon and Brannon Weatherby - two players who participated in the Shamrocks’ 2018 state championship loss.
“(The seniors) are able to remind everybody of what happened last time and what it feels like to get all the way there and lose,” Stallworth said. “I think it helps these young kids push forward and finish what we started.”
Leon’s using his experience this week in practice to help younger players prepare for a game of this magnitude.
“I’ve been telling them don’t let the moment get to you,” Leon said. “I know we should treat this as another game, but we have to know that this is the final one and we have to give our all and not let the nerves get to us. Just have to get the first play over with and go.”
The task will be challenging.
The Lobos are one of the bigger teams the Shamrocks have faced this season.
Led by star defensive end Payson Cardon, a player who’s racked up 12 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss, the Lobos’ defense is strong and physical.
Snowflake’s defense has held eight of their 10 opponents to less than 21 points in 2020.
On the flip side, the Shamrocks’ offense averages 46.9 points per game and they have scored 21-plus points in all but one game.
The focal point Saturday night will be keeping Stallworth upright in the pocket and allowing him time to survey the field from the pocket.
“The (offensive line) is going to have to perform,” coach Stallworth said. “But we’re confident in them. I think our offensive line is better than what people give them credit for.”
Offensively, the Lobos are relatively balanced and lean on three separate tailbacks in the running game.
Senior tailback Terren Green leads Snowflake with 13 touchdowns and averages 95.9 yards per game on the ground.
Stopping opponents’ run games is all too familiar for Yuma Catholic and their defense. This is the third consecutive game in which YC will attempt to halt their opponents’ offensive strength.
“We need to set the tone,” linebacker Dezmend Esquivel said. “Need to deliver big hits and keep them behind the chains.”
It’ll be offense versus defense on Saturday night and the Shamrocks will be ready to go.
“After last week, the kids understand (the importance),” coach Stallworth said. “They know there’s no magic speech I can give them. Either you can face it or you can’t.”