The quarterfinals are familiar territory for Yuma Catholic and Round Valley.
The Shamrocks (10-1 AIA) are making their 15th consecutive appearance, while the Elks are playing in their ninth straight quarterfinals postseason game.
But the preparation hasn’t changed for the fourth-seeded Shamrocks.
“We have to play like it’s our last game,” said YC junior quarterback Richard Stallworth. “Our practices have been more serious than usual. We’re ready to play these guys, but we have to take it one game at a time.”
YC will be tested by the fifth-ranked Round Valley team, which enters with a 10-1 record and has one of the best running backs in the 3A conference. Senior tailback Seth Wiltbank is one of the more dynamic rushers and has tallied 1,257 yards and 20 touchdowns this year. The Elks are 10-0 when Wiltbank eclipses 100 or more yards on the ground. Round Valley suffered its only defeat when Wiltbank was contained below the century mark.
“He’s got a good offensive line,” said YC head coach Rhett Stallworth. “He’s a guy that if he breaks out of the chaos and gets in the open field, he’s a threat. He’s also a dual-threat. He can get out and catch the football in space. We just have to know where he’s at on the field.”
The Shamrocks’ defense hasn’t truly been tested in a few weeks, but it’ll be all hands on deck to contain the shifty back. Senior linebacker Dez Esquivel believes his team has built a successful game plan.
“We’re going to have to keep him in the box and not let him get outside,” said Esquivel. “And we have to complete our tackles.”
“It’s just doing your job and not anybody else’s,” added coach Stallworth. “And everything will take care of itself.”
In Round Valley’s 10 wins, opponents have scored under 13 points per game, but YC is tallying over 48 points per contest this season. This could be bad news for the Elks because, according to the Shamrocks’ junior quarterback, YC hasn’t played its best football offensively.
“We haven’t hit our stride yet,” admitted Stallworth. “We’re not even close. I don’t think we’ve reached the surface yet. We have so much potential on both sides of the ball.”
The offensive firepower YC holds is always a threat for opponents. Stallworth and the offense is throwing the ball nearly 35 times a game and he has a plethora of weapons at his disposal, creating mismatches all over the field.
“You have to take in consideration, when you have a team that only features one guy, they have to stick to that one player,” Stallworth acknowledged. “So, having six or seven guys you can throw the ball to, they have to cover all of them at the same time. I don’t think they can cover all of our guys. It’s nice having all these athletes.”
The gaudy offensive numbers have been video-game-like in 2021 despite YC’s run game being essentially nonexistent. But coach Stallworth’s scheme provides run-like plays without the official play being recorded as a run.
“(Devon) Black is getting better each week and as everyone gets better, so will our run game,” said Stallworth. “We think our shovel game is just as good as the run game. Some of our run-pass-option stuff is also just as good as the run game.”
With a win tonight, Yuma Catholic will head back to the 3A semifinals for the second straight year and a possible rematch against American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North. But the focus is on Round Valley.
“We have to take care of this round before we look ahead even a little bit,” said the junior quarterback.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.