Yuma Catholic prides themselves on winning championships.
However, the Shamrocks haven’t won a state title in football since 2014 and were knocked out in last year’s 3A championship game by Snowflake.
That doesn’t matter within the program. The goal remains the same each season.
“Win state,” said junior quarterback Richard Stallworth before Thursday’s practice.
The No. 4 ranked Shamrocks (9-1 AIA) host No. 13 Payson on Friday night in the first round of the 3A playoffs at Ricky Gwynn Stadium. Yuma Catholic has won six straight games after its loss to No. 1 American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North and has outscored its opponents 287-40 during that stretch.
Payson enters with a 6-4 record and won its final two games by a combined three points to clinch a berth in the postseason. Despite their barely above .500 record, the Shamrocks are focused on one game at a time.
“We’re treating Payson like ALA-Gilbert (North) or any other team,” said Stallworth. “We just can’t say they’re the 14-seed and say ‘they’re not very good’ … They’re going to fight and give us all they got. (Payson) has nothing to lose. We have everything to lose. We’re preparing for them like any other team.”
YC head coach Rhett Stallworth has put an emphasis on taking the playoffs one week at a time and not looking ahead to a potential rematch against ALA-Gilbert North.
“We don’t talk about anybody down the road, except the task at hand,” said Stallworth. “We try to keep them as focused as we can.”
And as long as the offense remains in sync, Yuma Catholic could provide plenty of fireworks Friday night. The Shamrocks are averaging nearly 48 points per game and are led by Stallworth, who is one touchdown away from 100 career passing touchdowns. Stats aren’t the focus, however. Continuing to reach their ceiling on that side of the ball has yet to be seen, which is an intimidating factor for opponent defenses.
“The offense hasn’t reached its full potential,” said coach Stallworth. “We’re still working on some little things and making sure we can run the ball better when we have to … To maximize where we have an advantage, we’re trying to utilize our tools and get the ball into people’s hands in various ways. And we’re getting more creative and more creative in doing that.”
Stallworth’s favorite targets Mario Martinez and Austin Rush are going to exploit opposing defenses, but the offense is continuing to incorporate running back Devon Black in the fold. The senior tailback tallied over 1,100 all-purpose yards offensively a season ago, but his production has been limited in 2021 following an offseason injury.
He’s scored just once this year and has been limited to under 500 yards of total offense, but Stallworth believes his senior back is ready to explode in the postseason.
“He’s not full speed,” said coach Stallworth. “But he’s a better version of himself than he was the week before. He was a stud for us last year and he will be a stud for us during the playoff run.”
Overlooked in the gaudy offensive numbers is the offensive line production up front. YC throws the ball more than any team in the state. Stallworth has dropped back and thrown 342 times this season, but has been sacked just eight times. That’s just 2.3% off all attempts the quarterback has been taken down.
The Shamrocks’ offensive line was forced to step up each week with that number of attempts. It’s a challenge, but one center Trenton Blomquist enjoys.
“It’s hard,” he said. “But that’s how our offense operates. And honestly, we work well with it.”
And on the other side of the ball, the Shamrocks have been nearly flawless. YC is allowing a remarkable 6.8 points per game and have pitched seven shutouts in 10 games.
Wreaking havoc on the outside has been Jaxson Jones, despite missing half the season. In five games, Jones has registered 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore had to be sidelined in practice this week because he was disrupting the Shamrocks’ first-string offensive line. With Jones and Justin Erath, the Shamrocks’ sack leader, coming off the edges, opponents are going to have a difficult time slowing down YC’s pass rush.
“We had (Jones) on scout team, which is great for our offense to get that kind of look, but we had to pull him out because he was hurting everybody,” said Stallworth. “Jaxson is a D-1 talent. There’s no doubt about it. He’s big. He’s fast. He’s physical and he gets nasty.”
From top to bottom, this is arguably Stallworth’s best defense since he’s been at YC. Athletes litter the field and according to the head coach, that’s what makes that unit so special.
“They can run,” said Stallworth. “We’ve got a bunch of guys with motors … Honestly, we haven’t hit our full potential defensively because if we had a healthy Jaxson Jones and Zach Castaneda, we’re even that much better. Those are two starters that have been battling injuries all year.”
The practice week has concluded and the Shamrocks and Longhorns will collide Friday for a chance to advance to the 3A quarterfinals.